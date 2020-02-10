Grafton City Tennis Club facilities receive much-needed upgrade

TENNIS:Grafton City Tennis Club was spotted throwing shade last week — but not the bad kind.

A welcome addition courtside at the city centre venue, the club erected two new stands with much-needed shelter for spectators thanks to a grant from local government.

“We have been trying to get grants for a long time. It was probably two years ago that Mayor Jim Simmon promised to help out with shaded stands,” Grafton City Tennis Club president Ayesha Beckman said.

The newly installed sheltered seating next to the older seating at the Grafton City Tennis Club. Photo: Ayesha Becker.

“There was barely any shade at the courts so something needed to be done.”

That was two years ago at the annual wheelchair tournament in Grafton but Beckman is pleased to finally have them finished ahead of the next one starting on February 29.

“The old stands are quite dilapidated. In last political run, politician Chris Gulaptis gave us the grant as part of the Stronger Communities Program,” she said.

“It was one of the easiest grants to apply for. They just said ‘yes, we’ll do it, just send details,’ whereas council grants are a lot more rigorous.

“Being volunteers, most of us in the committee work full-time so we can only do so much.

“It’s hard to keep up with day-to-day running of the club, so it was really wonderful to get something that we needed without too much trouble.”

While getting the grant was a simple process, the assembly of the new stands wasn’t quite as easy.

“It was a bit of a process putting it up. First it was too hot, then people were busy with all the fires and now we’ve had all this rain but we’ve just finished them off last weekend,” Becker said.

The club will have some exciting events over the next few weeks that will be sure to put the new structures on site to good use.

“We’ve got a Junior Development Series on the weekend before wheelchair tournament, which is usually on February 22 and 23 but Tennis Australia scheduled it then,” Becker said.

“All the top juniors from our district will come and play in that. It’s quite important for us so we pushed the wheelchair tournament back one week to February 29 and March 1.”

Becker said the club is also eagerly awaiting their biggest event of the year in June.

“We’re looking forward to our major tournament for the year, the North Coast Tennis Championships. The 93rd year should be another exciting addition,” she said.