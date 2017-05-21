25°
Grafton clinch State titles in emotionally-charged final

Matthew Elkerton
| 21st May 2017 5:42 PM
SPIRITED MOMENT: Michael Wunderlich points to the heavens in honour of the late Neville Lollback as Grafton 1 celebrate their win in the Hockey NSW Men's Masters Over-50s State Championships at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex yesterday.
SPIRITED MOMENT: Michael Wunderlich points to the heavens in honour of the late Neville Lollback as Grafton 1 celebrate their win in the Hockey NSW Men's Masters Over-50s State Championships at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex yesterday. Matthew Elkerton

HOCKEY: After six games of end-to-end hockey across the Championships, all it came down to was heart for the Grafton 1 team as they clinched the Hockey NSW Masters state title.

With tears welling in his eyes, a proud captain Michael Russ lifted his head to the heavens after the final siren blew with Grafton narrowly edging out 2016 champions Bathurst 2-1 in an emotional final in front of a strong crowd on Brent Livermore Field.

It was an emotional moment for the Grafton side who played in the memory of the late Neville Lollback, who passed away yesterday morning.

Grafton's Michael Russ during the Grafton versus Coffs Harbour match during the 2017 NSW Men's Masters Over 50's Championships at Grafton Hockey Fields on Saturday, 20th May 2017.
Grafton's Michael Russ during the Grafton versus Coffs Harbour match during the 2017 NSW Men's Masters Over 50's Championships at Grafton Hockey Fields on Saturday, 20th May 2017. Debrah Novak

"This is pretty special for us, we lost our mate Nev this morning, so this win couldn't be more special to do it for him,” Russ said after the final.

"It was pretty hard walking on to the field for the semi-final, it was probably one of the hardest things I have had to do but it was good.

"I think Neville gave us that extra bit of spirit we needed to get across the line.”

Grafton had defeated Sydney 2-1 in the morning's semi-final before backing up against Master's hockey heavyweights Bathurst.

The home side got off to a sparkling start with two goals in the first half, including a skilful chip shot from Mick Shipman, but it was the heart shown by goalkeeper Dale Neaves who got the side over the line.

Neaves refused to budge in his goals, stopping anything and everything that came his way before Bathurst managed a dying minutes consolation goal.

"All the boys really put in across the whole tournament and I couldn't have been prouder of them,” Russ said.

"I am a bit all over the place at the moment, I have never won one of these things before so I am pretty proud. These are all your mates, we have been doing this for years together, so it is good to win this together.”

After a stellar championships at home, Grafton had four named for higher honours with Russ selected to captain the NSW Over-50s 1 side. Dale Neaves and Scott Thompson were selected in the Over-50s 2 side, while Rodney Colvin was selected as a shadow player.

For Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh - who took over the role mid-week - the State Championships could not have been a better baptism by fire.

"It was a very, very good weekend of hockey actually,” he said. "It was very good to see a Grafton side in the final against a very tough opponent in Bathurst.

"It was even more comforting for the guys after the weekend they have had, it has been pretty tough for them, but they dug deep and it was good to see them come away with a win.”

Fysh said the passing of Lollback was something felt right across the hockey community, but he was impressed with the way people showed spirit.

"I think it is Grafton in general. When times are tough everybody comes together and bands together.”

