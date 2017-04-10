Ghosts clinch blowout in bruising local derby

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was gruelling, it was brutal, it was rugby league.

All the reasons we love a local derby were thrown into the melting pot at Frank McGuren Field as the raw emotion and spirit spilled out of the two bitter rivals.

As the clash wore on the lack of match fitness for the South Grafton Rebels - after missing last week's clash against Woolgoolga Seahorses - became evident, with the Ghosts running away in the second half to clinch a 42-6 victory and the Viv Hodge Memorial Trophy.

The tone was set early in the derby as South Grafton captain Grant Stevens levelled Ghosts' halfback Jake Frame at the end of the first set of the game.

It was a bruising first half as both sides flexed their muscle in defence, not leaving anything in the sheds in the first half.

Grafton was first to draw blood, when prolific centre Dylan Collett found himself on the end of a left-side shift to go over the stripe untouched in the 10th minute.

With both sides setting up defensive camp either side of the halfway line, the match quickly became a slugfest, with neither defensive line willing to give an inch of field position.

Rebels big men Xavier Sullivan and Daine Laurie ran without hesitation and continued to carry defenders for plenty of post-contact metres, before the south side attempted to spread to their fast men on the flanks.

But it was an unexpected try-scorer who levelled the proceedings for the Rebels, after Jeff Skeen burst on to a short ball and barged his way across next to the posts.

It was a constant battle on the edge of the ruck between Danny Wicks and Rebels' experienced half Hughie Stanley, with the pair almost coming to blows on several occasions.

The sides continued to play in the middle quarter of the field, with the Ghosts trying to use their big bodies on the edges including Danny Wicks

Winger Mitch Gorman got the go ahead try when he exploited a short blind side from five metres out, flipping his way over the try-line to give the home side a two-point lead.

With the sides locked in a gruelling battle of beaten bodies, it was going to take something special to break the scores again, and it came from Ghosts' centre Collett on the eve of half time.

Making magic out of nothing and with space running out, Collett grubbered for himself before breaking free of a Kieren Stewart attempted tackle to crash across extending the Ghosts lead to 14-6 heading for the main break.

Ghost Dylan Collett regathers his own grubber to crash across for his second try during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

The action and intensity did not slacken off in the second half, with both sides displaying brutal hits and tough carries.

At one stage in the second half the South Grafton side was reduced to 11 men after indiscretions saw one player in the sin bin and one delivered marching orders.

Hughie Stanley was given a 10 minute cool-off for a second effort on Wicks, the Rebels were reduced to 12 men with the Ghosts not waiting to exploit the numbers advantage.

Ghosts' five-eighth Clint Greenshields spotted half a hole on the Rebels line and ducked across to score the first try of the second half.

Then Rebels' enforcer Jeff Skeen took his efforts a little too far for referee Nathan Grace's liking with a forearm shot on Ghosts' interchange player Riley Law getting the Rebels' prop sent off.

With men missing, Rebels tightened the screws, refusing to let the Ghosts make metres up the middle.

They did not leak any more points while Stanley was off and when he came back onto the field the side lifted quickly.

Rebel Grant Stevens runs with a full head of steam into the defensive line during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

A Sullivan chip gave the Rebels a second set of six, and with Jake Frame lying too long in the ruck he also was given a 10-minute break in the bin.

With Rebels full of running and momentum they threatened the line, but it was a blue jersey who managed to come up with the ball as Joel Moss broke into back field to score against the run of play and push the Ghosts' lead to 18 late in the second half.

The Ghosts than continued to mount pressure on the Rebels, and Mitch Lollback seemingly put the nail in the coffin, rising above his opposite number Kieren Stewart to bring a Greenshields bomb down for a try beside the upright.

Mitch Gorman than scored before Wicks put Collett through a gaping hole to bring up his hat trick of tries as the score blew out on what was a toughened battle.

Ghosts also ran out 36-6 winner in under-18s while nothing could separate the reserve grade clash locked at 24-all.

SCOREBOARD: GRAFTON GHOSTS 42 (Dylan Collett 3, Mitch Gorman 2, Clint Greenshields, Mitch Lollback, Joel Moss; Matt Muller 5 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 6 (Jeff Skeen try; Aaron Taylor goal)