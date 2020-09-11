Grafton club gets back into the swim of things

Grafton Services Swimming Club members hit the pool in Grafton under smokey skies from bushfires last year.

JENNY Vickery was missing in action this week but members received a pleasant surprise when Jill Enks arrived to help with the time keeping.

Maybe next week we will be able to get her back in the water.

At the conclusion of the heats it was disappointing to note that only one lady had made it to a final.

Yvonne ‘I don’t like the 50m’ Shorrock was the only fair maiden to line up for the 50m final against the strong team of Steve Donnelly, Damien O’Mahony and Bruce Durrington.

First in the water, Yvonne had a generous start on the lads and as they neared the finish she was still holding her own against the boys.

At the last second, Bruce reached out and touched first but a break of 0.25 dashed his hopes of a win.

Steve was next home and with a great time recorded, took the win from Yvonne who was placed second and Marno was placed third.

A formidable foursome lined up for the 25m final.

Andrew Madden ‘always a good bet’ was up against the always consistent Richard Sear, John ‘unknown quality’ Wainwright and David ‘doesn’t take a breath’ Moon.

Sear, Madden and Wainwright entered the water in that order followed four seconds later by the speedster Moon.

It was consistency that won the race – yes! Richard swimming a 19.03 off 20 was the winner with David second and Andrew third.

For the past two weeks the 25m B B and B has been in chaos with three of the four finalists being disqualified for speeding.

Up for the challenge this week were Geoff Simkus, Richard Sear, John Wainwright and Bruce Durrington who was still drawing in the big ones after the 50m.

This event is so quick that it is almost over before it begins so there is no room for error.

The judge had Sear touching first, just ahead of Geoff but a check on times had these two down as busting.

It was with bated breath that the time of the next one home was checked and it was a great relief when John was announced the winner with a 16.28 off 17 and Bruce picked up second with a 20.35 off 21.