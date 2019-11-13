Grafton coach on cusp of national title

FINAL HURDLE: Brent Livermore speaks to the media during the Hockey One men's semi-final last Saturday. He has now set his sights on the coming final against Brisbane Blaze.

FINAL HURDLE: Brent Livermore speaks to the media during the Hockey One men's semi-final last Saturday. He has now set his sights on the coming final against Brisbane Blaze. JEREMY NG

HOCKEY: The NSW Pride are on the cusp of a perfect season, due in no small part to their Grafton coach, Brent Livermore.

Livermore's NSW Pride men's side have been the pick of the bunch this year, storming into the inaugural Hockey One grand final with a 6-2 defeat of HC Melbourne last Saturday.

The gold-medal-winning Graftonian said he was happy with how the squad had pulled together and they had been improving consistently since the first game of the season.

"The players are taking a lot of responsibility and ownership in sticking to the game plan and working to the strategy and with some of the tactics that I have come up with,” he said.

"Sometimes when you get to the high-performance or elite level, players struggle to go out there and perform but their readiness and ability to perform under pressure has been pretty sound.”

Despite handing Brisbane a 5-0 win in their last meeting, Livermore expected a much tighter contest, with the best players in the country facing off against one another.

"We have seven Australian players and I think they have similar numbers so there could be 12 or 13 Australian players running out there on the pitch,” he said.

"It is going to be a really tight encounter and probably deservedly the two best teams in the competition at the moment and you want to see the two best teams in the final.

"It is going to come down to who performs.”

The revamped national competition, Sultana Bran Hockey One, brings men's and women's teams together under the same seven clubs, each round being played as a double header, which replaced the Australian Hockey League.

Livermore said the new league format was exciting for the game and access to sport streaming apps like Kayo had broadened the interest in the game beyond the hockey community.

"It has been an exciting and challenging competition so far,” he said.

"It is exciting for hockey and it is something that is refreshing for the game and will hopefully build it.

"It has given us more exposure than we have had for a long time.”

The ex-Australian captain was also making an impact as a head coach at the NSW Institute of Sport and said the ability to be an influence on the sport he loved playing at a variety of levels formed part of his drive.

Coming from the position of having played at the highest level gave him a unique insight that helped him become both a "student and mentor” of the game.

"Not every player transitions into being a good coach - and I pride myself on having that capacity to do that,” he said.

"(At an international level) you get exposed to all different strategies or styles in the game. You can then deliver efficient skill fundamentals that are really going to impact the game at that next level.

"The ability to mentor and lead individuals into becoming the best athlete or best person they can be, nurturing them and hopefully succeeding on the international stage is something that drives you.”

The Sultana Bran Hockey One men's grand final is scheduled to start at 2pm, with the women's grand final to follow at 4pm at the State Netball and Hockey Centre, Victoria.

The matches will be screened live and exclusive on Fox Sports and Kayo.