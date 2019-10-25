Grafton community group make call for help

Grafton Hospital Auxiliary publicity officer Julie Smith and shop coordinator Alba Linklater want more volunteers to help their cause.

Grafton Hospital Auxiliary publicity officer Julie Smith and shop coordinator Alba Linklater want more volunteers to help their cause. Kathryn Lewis

"EVERYBODY uses the hospital.”

That is why Grafton Hospital Auxiliary's publicity officer Julie Smith believes the work of the community group is vital.

The Auxiliary are in dire need of ladies to help their efforts to fundraise for important equipment.

Alba Linklater has run the Auxiliary op shop at the main entrance of Grafton Base Hospital for four years, but she said volunteers are spread thin.

"We've had to close the shop two days per week now,” she said.

The Auxiliary's lavender ladies, named in honour of Grafton's jacarandas, is a community group that organise morning teas and raffles throughout the year plus look after the op-shop typically open Monday-Friday, that has been pulled back to three days due to low numbers.

The group recently donated a humidicrib and mobile bladder scanner, thanks to the work of volunteers and community fundraisers.

Plus, there's the social side of things.

"We not only work in the op shop, we have social days, we have lunches on Saturday,” Ms Linklater said.

"They're not only coming to work in an op shop they're going to come into a social environment.”

Ms Linklater said volunteers are only required to give as much time as they can around other commitments.

For more information call in to the Auxiliary store or call 6641 8969. Find them on Facebook at United Hospital Auxiliary Grafton Branch.