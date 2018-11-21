Menu
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley
Music

Grafton country duo go for gold

Adam Hourigan
by
21st Nov 2018 6:41 AM
THE GOLDEN run continues for our homegrown country stars Brooke McClymont and husband Adam Eckersley.

The pair have gained four nominations at the annual Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth from their collaborative album Adam & Brooke.

They are nominated for best group, best contemporary classic album, APRA AMCOS Song of the Year and Single of the Year for the lead single Train Wreck.

This follows their ARIA nomination earlier in the year for the album.

On their Facebook page yesterday, the pair said they were proud to be in the mix for the awards with so many talented artists.

"Wow we're unbelievably stoked to have 4 nominations in next years Golden Guitar Awards. Congratulations to all of our friends who are also nominated, there has been some seriously great music come out in the last 12months,” they said.

They will come up against country artist Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples who were nominated seven times for the awards.

Grafton's Troy Cassar Daley will look to add to his huge tallies of golden guitar wins, picking up two nominations.

He is nominated for APRA AMCOS Song of the Year for Wouldn't Change A Thing, and Heritage Song of the Year for Shadows on The Hill.

Cassar Daley holds 36 Golden Guitar awards, behind only Lee Kernaghan and Slim Dusty.

