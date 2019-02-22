Grafton crashes out in first round of 'S--- Town Showdown'

OVER: Lismore has defeated Grafton in the 'S--- Town Showdown'. S--- Towns of Australia

PEOPLE of Grafton, rejoice: your town is not as s--- as Lismore, according to the S--- Towns of Australia Facebook poll.

After more than 8300 votes, the most on a poll set up by the satirical Facebook page, Lismore claimed 53 per cent of the votes, and with it the dubious honour of progressing through to the next round of the 'S--- Town Showdown' competition.

The page, which has more than 50,000 followers, is well known for its savage, yet tongue-in-cheek articles describing various towns across Australia.

After posting a story on the showdown on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page, the comment section lit up with people getting behind the old G-Town.

Karleen Muzzie Murray: I have lived in Lismore and now live in Grafton and for me Grafton is a much nicer town to live in. The people are down to earth and the Clarence River has it all over the Wilsons River in Lismore by far.

Ash Newman: I'm no fan of grafton but it is FARRRR better than Lismore.

Lismore is the devils armpit on a 30 degree day!

Bronie Mcarthur: I think grafton is a beautiful place. Ok I don't live their anymore but it's a beautiful town

Despite the positive sentiment for their home town, one person was quick to point out the obvious...

Beth James: At least Lismore has a Kmart

However, not everyone was able to see the funny side of the self-depreciating humour.

Garry Brown: I think this is the biggest load of rubbish I have seen and those supporting this type of rubbish need to get a life and be thankful they live in two of the best cities in Aus if not the world. DX should know better than to write this type of rubbish and we wonder why people are dropping off the "DX readers list”. I wonder how many mor. Hi readers will cancel their DX because of this stupid article?

Barb Hindom: OMG WHAT A STUPID THING TO DEBATE OVER CANT THE LOCAL PAPER FIND SOMETHING TO WRITE ABOUT

Lyn Pankhurst: I lived in the Grafton area for 70 years, Grafton was always good to us as a family, I am appalled to think the Daily Examiner would stoop so low as to use this sort of gutter reporting to compare two prominent north coast cities. Editors of your paper, in the past would be horrified to see how far the standard of journalism has deteriorated.

At least some could see the humour in it all.

Beau-Dean Oestmann: Daily examiner, don't worry bout the haters it's a good poll !!! Hence why you gotta job and most whinging about it. Don't and just sit on there arses on FB and comment on everything

Todd Campbell: Haha, it's just a joke. Get over it.

Next up in the S--- town showdown: Coffs Harbour v Port Macquarie.

Keep up to date with all of Australia's s--- townery at the S--- Towns of Australia Facebook page.