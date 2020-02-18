Menu
Grafton crime scene aims to uncover one question

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
HOW exactly did an elderly pedestrian and a vehicle collide with one another in the early hours of Monday morning? That's what Coffs/Clarence Police are hoping to find out.

'Inquiries are continuing into the incident to determine who was at fault," a Coffs/Clarence Police spokesperson said.

Just before dawn, a 32-year-old male driver was travelling east along North Street, Grafton, before colliding with a 79-year-old woman near the Alice Street intersection.

A crime scene was quickly established to determine what led to the incident, including the position of road the elderly woman was walking along.

"We have yet to determine if she was walking on the side of the road or walking down the middle of the road, for instance," the spokesperson said.

The elderly woman sustained a fracture to her arm and was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital. It's understood she is in a stable condition.

"Because of the injuries involved, the driver was also taken to hospital for mandatory blood and alcohol testing," the spokesperson said.

"He was interviewed by police and later released, pending further inquiries."

Anyone with information about the incident please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

