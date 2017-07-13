20°
News

GRAFTON CUP: See who's out and about this year

Jarrard Potter
| 13th Jul 2017 2:13 PM
Catrina Davison and Rayley Milton have a laugh on Grafton Cup day.
Catrina Davison and Rayley Milton have a laugh on Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

It was another glorious winter's day at the Clarence River Jockey Club, and crowds gathered at the track to enjoy a day at the races.

Take a look at our photo gallery and see if you can spot at familiar faces

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Fashions on the Field

THE 2017 Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field are complete. It's been an exceptional turnout by supporters of the July Racing Carnival's  most glamorous event. The judges did a stellar job of decision making on the run, the cheering crowds giving the thumbs up with every announcement.

Read all about our winners and how they came up with their winning attire in tomorrow's Daily Examiner.

EARLIER:

2.45pm: Best Dressed Couple was short in form with just five couples braving the stage. A quirky bold colour combination took our the runner-up category while the winner was strictly vintage in much underrated brown. 

With women's winners crowned, the attention now turns to the men's fashion.

2.40pm: It's the boys time to shine but lacking in numbers there is only one heat so it won't take long to sort these fashionistas out. Do we sash the guys or just give them a slab Mike Rabbit queried. Runner-up is Nathan Earp in a white jacket and blue combination while a rather dapper Cam from Broome who stole the show in a navy three-piece and a driving cap.

Men's Fashion on the Field
Men's Fashion on the Field

FINALS 2.35PM: And the winners is…. Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady is Angela Carroll of Grafton in a stunning blue and white lace overlay dress and custom made millinery. Runner up is Jane Moore  in the classic black and floral disc hat. Winner of Contemporary Racewear went to Amelia Carson who looked splendid in a classic cream pant suit. She recently handed in her Lady of the Carnival baton but is back with another title. Well done to everyone who entered. The field was an extremely tough one for the judges to decide upon.

Semi-final: 

Women's Fashions on the Field semi-final
Women's Fashions on the Field semi-final

2.25pm: Some high fashion finishes in the fourth and final heat of the Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady. The judges have miraculously whittled the heats down to 15 finalists who are being interviewed by MC Mike Rabbit from NBN, the July Racing Carnival's Fashions on the Field stalwart. The finalist are being grilled about what they wearing in true red carpet style. 

Women's Fashions on the Field heat 4
Women's Fashions on the Field heat 4

2.25pm: In heats two and three and florals ruled, a touch of lace and some extraordinary ensembles that are likely to see some finals love.

Fashion on the Field heat three
Fashion on the Field heat three

2.20pm: heat one underway and it was a great start with plenty of classic silhouettes in muted tones as well as pops of colours.

Fashion on the Field heat one
Fashion on the Field heat one

2.15PM: There's a great turnout for this year's Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady.

Plenty of bold colour, with florals and black and white is keeping it interesting and will ensure judges don't have it too easy. Kelle Murphy from Grafton Shoppingworld, Craig Thomas Regional Manager of Lowes, Lauretta Lewis 2017 Lady Carnival and Lesley Apps from The Daily Examiner will be scouring the heats to decide on up to 15 finalists from the field of more than 50 entrants.

Ladies line up in preparation for the first heat in the Grafton Shoppingworld Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field
Ladies line up in preparation for the first heat in the Grafton Shoppingworld Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field

Stay tuned for the results.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fashion fashion on the field grafton shoppingworld july carnival 2017

Out and about at Grafton Cup Day 2017

Out and about at Grafton Cup Day 2017

WITH another successful Grafton Cup Day done and dusted, take a look at who was enjoying a day at the races this year

  • News

  • 13th Jul 2017 4:58 PM

Best Dressed Lady shows her racing colour

LADY IN BLUE: Grafton woman Angela Carroll took out Best Dressed Lady on Grafton Cup Day.

We chat to the winner of the Grafton Cup Day's Fashions on the Field

A vintage day out at the races

FASHIONABLE: Sharlmane Gold and Graham Collingburn take out the best dressed couple on Grafton Cup Day.

Fashions on the Field Best Dressed Couple result

Dapper suit makes Cam the best dressed

Runner up Nathan Earp and winner of best dressed gent Cam Howard.

Cam Howard brings in the compliments with dapper suit

Local Partners

Groups likely to take over crown land management

Community groups in Maclean and South Grafton are likely to take over management of crown land facilities

Council response times to submissions under scrutiny

Park becomes topic of debate at council

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!