GRAFTON CUP: See who's out and about this year

It was another glorious winter's day at the Clarence River Jockey Club, and crowds gathered at the track to enjoy a day at the races.

Fashions on the Field

THE 2017 Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field are complete. It's been an exceptional turnout by supporters of the July Racing Carnival's most glamorous event. The judges did a stellar job of decision making on the run, the cheering crowds giving the thumbs up with every announcement.

EARLIER:

2.45pm: Best Dressed Couple was short in form with just five couples braving the stage. A quirky bold colour combination took our the runner-up category while the winner was strictly vintage in much underrated brown.

With women's winners crowned, the attention now turns to the men's fashion.

2.40pm: It's the boys time to shine but lacking in numbers there is only one heat so it won't take long to sort these fashionistas out. Do we sash the guys or just give them a slab Mike Rabbit queried. Runner-up is Nathan Earp in a white jacket and blue combination while a rather dapper Cam from Broome who stole the show in a navy three-piece and a driving cap.

Men's Fashion on the Field

FINALS 2.35PM: And the winners is…. Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady is Angela Carroll of Grafton in a stunning blue and white lace overlay dress and custom made millinery. Runner up is Jane Moore in the classic black and floral disc hat. Winner of Contemporary Racewear went to Amelia Carson who looked splendid in a classic cream pant suit. She recently handed in her Lady of the Carnival baton but is back with another title. Well done to everyone who entered. The field was an extremely tough one for the judges to decide upon.

Semi-final:

Women's Fashions on the Field semi-final

2.25pm: Some high fashion finishes in the fourth and final heat of the Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady. The judges have miraculously whittled the heats down to 15 finalists who are being interviewed by MC Mike Rabbit from NBN, the July Racing Carnival's Fashions on the Field stalwart. The finalist are being grilled about what they wearing in true red carpet style.

Women's Fashions on the Field heat 4

2.25pm: In heats two and three and florals ruled, a touch of lace and some extraordinary ensembles that are likely to see some finals love.

Fashion on the Field heat three

2.20pm: heat one underway and it was a great start with plenty of classic silhouettes in muted tones as well as pops of colours.

Fashion on the Field heat one

2.15PM: There's a great turnout for this year's Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady.

Plenty of bold colour, with florals and black and white is keeping it interesting and will ensure judges don't have it too easy. Kelle Murphy from Grafton Shoppingworld, Craig Thomas Regional Manager of Lowes, Lauretta Lewis 2017 Lady Carnival and Lesley Apps from The Daily Examiner will be scouring the heats to decide on up to 15 finalists from the field of more than 50 entrants.

Ladies line up in preparation for the first heat in the Grafton Shoppingworld Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field

