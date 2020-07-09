GRAFTON CUP: Ultimate guide to the Iron Jack Grafton Cup
THE 2020 Grafton Cup looks likely to be a battle between the big stables with both Chris Waller and Kris Lees set to saddle up three runners each.
Waller will have Carzoff, The Lord Mayor and Satono Rasen to contest the 2350m Listed Grafton Cup at Grafton on Thursday while Lees prepares Sixties Groove, Big Duke and Frankely Awesome for the staying test.
We have analysed the entire field of sixteen and our complete 2020 Grafton Cup tips can be found below!
Sixties Groove
Sixties Groove has been allocated the top weight of 61kg but is used to carry plenty of weight and was runner up last start with 60kg behind Frankely Awesome in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill on June 27. Has each way claims again.
Carzoff
Carzoff hasn’t been far off the pace of late with a second in the Listed Winter Cup (2400m) and a third in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m), both at Rosehill, and has each way claims despite drawing a wide gate.
Big Duke
Veteran stayer Big Duke is struggling to find his best form and looks tested again on his last start tenth in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill.
Frankely Awesome
Scratched.
The Lord Mayor
The Chris Waller trained The Lord Mayor hasn’t found the winner’s stall since January but a win here wouldn’t surprise on his last start fourth in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill.
La Pulga
La Pulga is an improving stayer who wasn’t beaten that far last start when runner up in the Group 3 Premiers Cup (2200m) at Doomben and has each way claims again.
Primitivo
Primitivo has failed to threaten at his last two starts, his latest an eighth in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill. Facing similar opposition here.
Satono Rasen
Satono Rasen went forward last start and set the pace before finishing fourth in the Group 3 Premiers Cup (2200m) at Doomben. Might go forward again from a wide gate but will still find it tough going.
Partnership
Partnership has been well beaten at his last two outings and hard to see him threaten on his last start eleventh in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.
Nemingah
Nemingah made it three wins from his last four starts but will find this tougher than his win in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.
Champagne Vega
Champagne Vega is still eligible for restricted grade and is facing a big step up in class on his last start fourth in 2212m Eagle Farm Benchmark 78 Handicap.
Commander Bell
Commander Bell has been placed at his last three starts, all in restricted grade. His latest a second in a 2310m Newcastle Benchmark 64 Handicap.
I’ll Miss You
Harder here for I’ll Miss You following her latest fourth in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.
Winkler
Winkler looks tested on his last start eighth in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.
Mister Maker
Mister Maker is well out of his class following a third in a 2020m Murwillumbah Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Kilmarnock
Kilmatnock is one of the outsiders of the field after finishing fourth in a 1600m Grafton Benchmark 85 Handicap.