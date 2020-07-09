GRAFTON CUP: Ultimate guide to the Iron Jack Grafton Cup

THE 2020 Grafton Cup looks likely to be a battle between the big stables with both Chris Waller and Kris Lees set to saddle up three runners each.

Waller will have Carzoff, The Lord Mayor and Satono Rasen to contest the 2350m Listed Grafton Cup at Grafton on Thursday while Lees prepares Sixties Groove, Big Duke and Frankely Awesome for the staying test.

We have analysed the entire field of sixteen and our complete 2020 Grafton Cup tips can be found below!

Sixties Groove

Sixties Groove has been allocated the top weight of 61kg but is used to carry plenty of weight and was runner up last start with 60kg behind Frankely Awesome in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill on June 27. Has each way claims again.

Carzoff

Carzoff hasn’t been far off the pace of late with a second in the Listed Winter Cup (2400m) and a third in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m), both at Rosehill, and has each way claims despite drawing a wide gate.

Race 6 - 3:40PM LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL UNDERWRITERS HANDICAP (2000 METRES). Winner 'Carzoff' ridden by Brenton Avdulla. Trained by Chris Waller. (NEWS CORP/Simon Bullard)

Big Duke

Veteran stayer Big Duke is struggling to find his best form and looks tested again on his last start tenth in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill.

Frankely Awesome

Scratched.

The Lord Mayor

The Chris Waller trained The Lord Mayor hasn’t found the winner’s stall since January but a win here wouldn’t surprise on his last start fourth in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill.

La Pulga

La Pulga is an improving stayer who wasn’t beaten that far last start when runner up in the Group 3 Premiers Cup (2200m) at Doomben and has each way claims again.

Jockey Jag Guthmann-Chester rode the Michael Costa-trained La Pulga to victory in the BENCHMARK 80 Handicap (1800m) at the Gold Coast Turf Club on April 3, 2020. Picture credit: Greg Irvine, Magic Millions.

Primitivo

Primitivo has failed to threaten at his last two starts, his latest an eighth in the Listed W J McKell Cup (2000m) at Rosehill. Facing similar opposition here.

Satono Rasen

Satono Rasen went forward last start and set the pace before finishing fourth in the Group 3 Premiers Cup (2200m) at Doomben. Might go forward again from a wide gate but will still find it tough going.

Partnership

Partnership has been well beaten at his last two outings and hard to see him threaten on his last start eleventh in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.

Nemingah

Nemingah made it three wins from his last four starts but will find this tougher than his win in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.

RACING TO WIN: Northern Rivers trained Nemingah won the $24,500 Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Quality over 2230m, despite a protest at the Clarence River Jockey Club on June 28.

Champagne Vega

Champagne Vega is still eligible for restricted grade and is facing a big step up in class on his last start fourth in 2212m Eagle Farm Benchmark 78 Handicap.

Commander Bell

Commander Bell has been placed at his last three starts, all in restricted grade. His latest a second in a 2310m Newcastle Benchmark 64 Handicap.

I’ll Miss You

Harder here for I’ll Miss You following her latest fourth in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.

Winkler

Winkler looks tested on his last start eighth in the Grafton Cup Prelude (2230m) at Grafton on June 28.

Mister Maker

Mister Maker is well out of his class following a third in a 2020m Murwillumbah Benchmark 68 Handicap.

Kilmarnock

Kilmatnock is one of the outsiders of the field after finishing fourth in a 1600m Grafton Benchmark 85 Handicap.