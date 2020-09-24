Grafton Cycle Club hoping to spice up Criterium Track

LAS HUZZAH: Clarence Valley community members set of for a 'victory lap' after the 24 hour Clarence Valley Ride for Youth at the Junction Hill criterium track.

GRAFTON Criterium Track could be in line for a facelift with the Clarence cycling community seeking suggestions on upgrades to the Junction Hill facility.

The venue for the annual Ride for Youth fundraising event has been a staple in the Clarence cycling scene for more than 10 years.

Cyclists of all shapes and sizes use the course, but Bom Bom Racing president Grant Hodgins hinted at an upgrade that could take the facility to the next level.

“While it’s not technically mountain biking or at Bom Bom, we have created a partially off road course for wet weather racing in the past,” Hodgins said.

“So the club is looking at getting more usage and more funding to improve the facility … we’d really value as much feedback as possible.”

Young Thomas Brady-Smith hits his straps in the opening hours of the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth at the Junction Hill criterium track on Saturday.

Hodgins pointing the Clarence cycling community towards a feedback form put together by the Grafton Cycle Club.

“Feel free to add a comment about building a cyclo-cross or mountain bike course and features as an extra opportunity,” he said.

Cyclo-cross is a discipline involving both on road and off road features, improving the riders skill and upping the ante on those more straightforward rides.

The introduction of new features could also appeal to the younger generation, as they look to take their own riding skills to the next level.

While the mountain biking season has been slowed by COVID-19 restrictions, Bom Bom Racing will be hosting a Coastal MTB series substitute event on Saturday.

The event will be a two or three hour cross country race for local riders kicking off at 1pm at Bom Bom State Park Forest.