Grafton Cycle Club set for a big Grafton to Inverell

HITTING THE ROAD: Grafton Cycle Club will boast strong numbers in this year's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic. Lisa Salter

CYCLING: Grafton Cycle Club will be represented in all divisions of this year's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic in a sign support is growing for the event.

GCC vice-president Grant Hodgins said 15 club members would take on the 228km course today, five more than last year's contingent.

"It's good to see support is growing for the event,” he said.

"It's been a pretty busy lead-up for everyone so we're keen to get started.

"Everyone who helped with this year's event and the Festival of the Bike during the past week, their efforts are really appreciated and hopefully it will help grow the cycling scene.”

After taking on last year's G2I for the first time, GCC member Garrett Salter will again look to conquer the challenging course.

Unfortunately Salter was unable to complete the course in 2018, and he said he was aiming to go the distance this year.

"I think I have probably done a little more preparation than last year,” he said.

"I think with anything you could always do more. But working around family and work, you fit in as much as you can.

"My first year I made 128km and then pulled out. Conditions were horrible, it was windy and cold, I had cramps and it just got too much.

"I'm aiming to make it all the way this year. I'm more determined, I just want to get to Inverell.”

Hodgins said he believed the history and heritage, as well as the physical challenge, was what made it a race that kept people coming back.