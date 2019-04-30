Grafton Dance Eisteddfod results
GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD DANCE RESULTS
SATURDAY MORNING -
APRIL 13
Sec 750 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 8 years and under
1st Karen Ireland Dance Centre
Sec 761 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 10 years & under
1st Karen Ireland Dance Centre 83 2nd Studio 1 Academy of Dance 82½
HC Casino Dance Academy 82
Sec 751 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 10 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 84 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 83
HC Carnivale Dance Company 82, Karen Ireland Dance Centre 82 Studio 1 Academy of Dance 81
Sec 760 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 8 years & under
1st Carnivale Dance Company (B) 82 HC Carnivale Dance Company (A) 80
Sec 781 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 8 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 85
Sec 756 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 10 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 83 2nd Carnivale Dance Company 82 HC Studio 1 Academy of Dance 81
Sec 771 - GROUPS - TAP - 8 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 82
Sec 782 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 10 years & under
1st Karen Ireland Dance Centre 85 2nd Carnivale Dance Company (B) 82
HC Carnivale Dance Company (A) 81, Rivers Dance Centre 81
Sec 755 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 8 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 81 2nd Carnivale Dance Company (B) 80
Sec 772 - GROUPS - TAP - 10 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 82
HC Julie Ross Dance Studio 81½, Carnivale Dance Company 81
SATURDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 13
Sec 711 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Jye Cone 79
Sec 715 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Geneva Butler 79
Sec 712 -NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Corrie Wells 82 2nd Layla Kruger-Howell 81½ 3rd Isla Taylor 81
HC Charlee Thompson 80, Ella-Grace Chowdhury 80
Sec 726 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Callie Thorncraft 79
Sec 710 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Rose Corrigan 78 2nd Halle Graham 77 HC Rhianna Fergusson 76
Sec 716 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Sierra Bowen 80 HC Chantell Claydon 79, Jye Cone 79
Sec 725 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Gypsy-Rose Biggs - 78
Sec 717 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Imogen Roworth 82 2nd Eva Zuvela 81 HC Layla Kruger-Howell 80½
Sec 720 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Amali Cone 79
Sec 721 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Callie Thorncraft 81 2nd Mia Williams 80 HC Maddy Cowling 79, Chantell Claydon 79
Sec 727 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Brieanna Parker 81 2nd Taya Graham 80
Sec 722 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Hannah Wagner 83 2nd Corrie Wells 82½ 3rd Ruby Thompson 82
4th Amelie Carpenter 81 ½
HC Violet Bowes 80½, Tylissah Third 81, Talia Causley 80½, Ruby Kohn 80½
SATURDAY NIGHT - APRIL 13
Sec 713 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Ella Butler 83 2nd Alexis Felton 82½ 3rd Remy Zuvela 82
HC Lily Hibbard 81½
Sec 718 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Shoshana Williams-Lee 83 HC Lily Hibbard 80, Alexis Felton 82
Sec 728 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Indigo Creighton 82 2nd Madison Pearce 80
Sec 723 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Shoshana Williams-Lee 82 2nd Claire Patterson 81½
HC Casseea Lovell 81, Remy Zuvela 81
GROUPS WEEKEND
SUNDAY MORNING - APRIL 14
Sec 762 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 12 years & under
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre 84
Sec 778 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 12 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 83
Sec 763 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 14 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 HC Studio 1 Academy of Dance 83, Ashley Albert Performing Arts 83½
Sec 767 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - Open
1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio 89 2nd Studio 1 Academy of Dance (B) 85
Sec 780 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - Open
1st Studio 1 Academy of Dance 84 HC Casino Dance Academy 83½
Sec 765 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 12 years & under
1st Ashley Albert Performing Arts 84 2nd Valley Performing Arts Centre 83
HC Penny Lane Performance & Dance (B) 83½
Sec 764 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - Open
1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio (B) 87 2nd Rivers Dance Studio (B) 86 HC Soul Ambition Performance Studio (A) 85½, Ashley Albert Performing Arts 85
Sec 769 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - 14 years & under
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre 83
Sec 757 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 12 years & under
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre 84 2nd Casino Dance Academy (A) 83½
HC Penny Lane Performance & Dance (B) 83
Sec 754 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - Open
1st Studio 1 Academy of Dance 83
Sec 766 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 14 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 HC Studio 1 Academy of Dance 83½
Sec 768 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - 12 years & under
1st Penny Lane Performance & Dance 83
HC Carnivale Dance Company 82½ Studio 1 Academy of Dance 82½
Sec 758 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 14 years & under
1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio 86 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 85½
HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts 84
Sec 773 - GROUPS - TAP - 12 years & under
1st Revolucion Dance Studio 83
HC Valley Performing Arts Centre 82, Casino Dance Academy 82½
Sec 759 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - Open
1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio (A) 86 2nd Soul Ambition Performance Studio (B) 85
3rd Valley Performing Arts Centre (A) 84½
HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts 84, Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 84
Sec 783 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 12 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 84
HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts 83, Valley Performing Arts Centre 83
Sec 774 - GROUPS - TAP - 14 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 85
Sec 786 - GROUPS - DANCE TEACHER FEATURE
1st Ashley Albert Performing Arts 85
Sec 770 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - Open
1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio 86 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 85
Sec 784 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 14 years & under
1st Ashley Albert Performing Arts 83
HC Valley Performing Arts Centre 82½, Casino Dance Academy 82½
Sec 775 - GROUPS - TAP - Open
1st Casino Dance Academy 84 HC Valley Performing Arts Centre 83½
Sec 785 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - Open
1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio (A) 88 2nd Soul Ambition Performance Studio (B) 86
HC Casino Dance Academy 85, Valley Performing Arts Centre 85
ANN'S SCREENPRINTING PERPETUAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding Group
Soul Ambition Performance Studio
MONDAY MORNING - APRIL 15
Sec 558 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 82 2nd Freya Eather 80½ 3rd Chelsea Bale 80
4th Ruby Taylor 79½
HC Sierra Bowen, Lily Foley, Mia Rose, Amali Cone, Hayley Cittolin 79
Sec 500 - STORY BOOK or NURSERY RHYME CHARACTER SOLO - 5 years & under
1st Sophia Cooper
Sec 501 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Sophie Foley 76
Sec 502 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Lily Foley 81 2nd Elle Fredericks 80½ 3rd Ruby Taylor 80
Sec 600 - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Gypsy-Rose Biggs
Sec 511 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Hannah Beattie 78 HC Sophie Foley 77½
Sec 521 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Lily Foley 79 2nd Elle Fredericks 78½ HC Savannah Lea 78
Sec 512 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Mia Williams 80 2nd Sierra Bowen 79½ HC Lily Foley 79
Sec 529 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION - 8 years & under
1st Callie Thorncraft
Sec 540 - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Hannah Beattie 79 2nd Sophie Foley 78½
Sec 660 - NATIONA L CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Lily Foley
MONDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 15
Sec 647 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Savannah Lea
Sec 541 - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 81 2nd Mia Rose 80½ 3rd Freya Eather 80 4th Mia Williams 79½
HC Lily Foley, Sierra Bowen 79
S Sec 549 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 80 2nd Lily Foley 79½ 3rd Savannah Lea 79
HC Lara Neaves, Callie Thorncraft 78½
Sec 601 - TAP - SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Freya Eather 80 2nd Lara Neaves 79 HC Mia Williams 78½
Sec 714 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Nicola Wilson 82
Sec 616 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Hayley Cittolin 78 HC Leilani Harford, Callie Thorncraft, Lara Neaves 78
Sec 542 - JAZZ & SOLO - 9 years
1st Katie Hodgson 83 2nd Elissa Hills 82½ HC Eva Zuvela 81½
Sec 693 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 8 years & under
1st Lily Foley & Savannah Lea
Sec 550A - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Anya King 83 2nd Holly Cooper 82½ 3rd Charlee Thompson 82
HC Corrie Wells, Ruby Thompson 81½
Sec 719 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Nicola Wilson 84 HC Alexis Bennett 83
MONDAY NIGHT - APRIL 15
Sec 503 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 9 years
1st Ella Liquete 83 2nd Anya King 82 3rd Katie Hodgson 81½
HC Annabelle Hourigan 81
Sec 522A - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Anya King 83 2nd Charlee Thompson 82 3rd Ella Liquete 81½
HC Corrie Wells 81
Sec 559 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 9 years
1st Corrie Wells 84 2nd Ella Liquete 83½ 3rd Elissa Hills 83
4th Amelia Harrison 82½ HC Mason Cone, Eva Zuvela, Anya King, Katie Hodgson 82
Sec 729 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Tayla Mackay 84 HC Matilda Watson 83½
Sec 567A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LRYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Eva Zuvela 83 2nd Anya King 82½ 3rd Corrie Wells 82
HC Lilli Rogers, Holly Cooper, Phoebe Horner 81
Sec 724 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Bridget Whelan 85 2nd Sarah Maher 84 3rd Logan Pitkin 83
HC Ngheri Kapeen 82½
TUESDAY MORNING - APRIL 16
Sec 560 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 10 years
1st Zane Robinson 85 2nd Sienna Ambler 84½ 3rd Hayley Liquete 84
4th Imogen Roworth 83½ HC Bella Huish, Rory Neaves, Hannah Wagner, Myla Smith 83
Sec 567B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LRYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Imogen Roworth 85 2nd Rory Neaves 84½ 3rd Zane Robinson 84
4th Sienna Ambler 83
HC Bella Huish, Mia Morrison
Sec 574A - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Elle Fredericks 87 2nd Corrie Wells 86½ 3rd Amelia Harrison 84
HC Katie Hodgson, Eva Zuvela, Anya King, Layla Kruger-Howell
Sec 661 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 83
HC Bella Roberts, Anya King
TUESDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 16
Sec 504 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 10 years
1st Hayley Liquete 85 2nd Zane Robinson 84½ 3rd Hannah Wagner 84
4th Rory Neaves 83
HC Sienna Ambler, Imogen Roworth, Tylissah Third, Bella Huish, Bella Roberts
Sec 522B - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Imogen Roworth 84 2nd Hannah Wagner 83½ 3rd Hayley Liquete 83
4th Sienna Ambler 82½
HC Zane Robinson, Tylissah Third, Amelie Carpenter, Bella Huish
Sec 513 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 85 2nd Hayley Liquete 84 ½ 3rd Ella Liquete 84 4th Amelia Harrison 83½
HC Anya King, Belle Wall, Corrie Wells
Sec 530 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Amelia Harrison 83 2nd Anya King 82 ½ 3rd Annabelle Hourigan 82
HC Belle Wall
TUESDAY NIGHT - APRIL 16
Sec 648 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 84 2nd Bella Roberts 83 HC Belle Wall 82
Sec 574B - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Bella Huish 85 ½ 3rd Imogen Roworth 85
4th Bella Roberts 83 ½
HC Indy Pike, Savannah Hallmann, Sienna Ambler
Sec 694 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 10 years & under
1st Corrie Wells & Imogen Roworth 85 2nd Eva Zuvela & Indy Pike 84
3rd Dallace Brown & Zara Hoare 83
Sec 543 - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years
1st Sienna Ambler 85 2nd Zane Robinson 84 ½ 3rd Imogen Roworth 84
4th Hayley Liquete 83 ½
HC Ella-Grace Chowdhury, Bella Roberts, Savannah Hallmann
Sec 550B - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Sienna Ambler 85 2nd Tylissah Third 84 3rd Zane Robinson 83 ½
4th Hayley Liquete 83
HC Amelie Carpenter, Mia Morrison, Bella Roberts, Bella Gleeson
WEDNESDAY MORNING - APRIL 17
Sec 608 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Belle Wall 84
Sec 602 - TAP - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 87 2nd Belle Wall 84 3rd Katie Hodgson 83 ½
4th Bella Roberts 83 HC Violet Bowes
Sec 617 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Chelsea Scully 85 2nd Sienna Ambler 84 ½ 3rd Bella Roberts 84
HC Amelie Carpenter
Sec 612 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Belle Wall 84
Sec 642 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Chelsea Scully 83 ½
Sec 589 - HIP HOP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Katie Hodgson 83 ½ 3rd Alexander Patterson 83
Sec 561 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 11 years
1st Psalm Pratley 84 2nd Remy Zuvela 83 ½ 3rd Sophie Johnson 83
Sec 568 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Remy Zuvela 83 HC Psalm Pratley, Ava Shepherd
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 17
Sec 575 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 11 years
1st Psalm Pratley 84 2nd Arabella Barrett 83 ½ 3rd Remy Zuvela 83
HC Olivia Welsh, Chloe McPherson, Kayla Ellis
Sec 582 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years
1st Psalm Pratley 84 2nd Savannah Hallman 83 ½ 3rd Sienna Ambler 83
4th Ava Shepherd 82 ½
HC Amelie Carpenter, Bella Gleeson, Anya King
Sec 505/506 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 11/12 years
1st Jessica Wilson 85 2nd Zoe Roberts 84 ½ 3rd Shoshana Williams-Lee 84
HC Psalm Pratley
Sec 523/524 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11/12 years
1st Jessica Wilson 83 2nd Livinia Whyte 82 ½ HC Zoe Roberts
Sec 514/515 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 11/12 years
1st Zoe Roberts 86 2nd Jessica Wilson 85 HC Psalm Pratley
Sec 531/532 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11/12 years
1st Livinia Whyte 83 2nd Jessica Wilson 82
HC Zoe Roberts, Abby McBeath, Psalm Pratley
Sec 662 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Kalani Ellis 83 HC Livinia Whyte
WEDNESDAY NIGHT - APRIL 17
Sec 649 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Abby McBeath
Sec 695 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 12 years & under
1st Shoshana Williams-Lee & Stephanie Evans 86
HC Callie & Livinia Whyte, Chloe McPherson & Sienna Ambler, Remy Zuvela & Olivia Brown
Sec 562 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 12 years
1st Zoe Roberts 89 2nd Rhiannon Burt 84 ½ 3rd Jessica Wilson 84
HC Shoshana Williams-Lee, Alexis Felton
Sec 569 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years
1st Zoe Roberts 84 2nd Shoshana Williams-Lee 82 ½
Sec 544/ 545 - JAZZ SOLO - 11/12 years
1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Jessica Wilson 83 ½ 3rd Cleo Davison 83
HC Chloe McPherson
Sec 551/ 552 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11/12 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Chloe McPherson 84 ½ 3rd Cleo Davison 84
HC Abby McBeath
Sec 590 - HIP HOP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Ciara Finn 86 2nd Zoe Roberts 83 ½ 3rd Heath Secomb 83
THURSDAY MORNING - APRIL 18
Sec 576 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Soshana Williams-Lee 84 HC Heath Secomb 82 ½
Sec 583 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 82
HC Lillian Patterson, Livinia Whyte
Sec 609 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 84
Sec 603 - TAP - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 85 2nd Kalani Ellis 84 3rd Indigo Creighton 83 ½
HC Cleo Davison, Olivia Price
Sec 618 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Cleo Davison 84 HC Abby McBeath, Jessica Wilson
Sec 643 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Rylan Cone 80
Sec 613 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Kalani Ellis 84
Sec 547 - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years
1st Leia Golding 87 2nd Teo Ross 85 ½ 3rd Bridget Whelan 85
4th Inneka Crispin 84
HC Alena Nieuwerth, Lucy Dunning, Jacqueline Samms
Sec 553 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Teo Ross 86 2nd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½ 3rd Alena Nieuwerth 85
4th Julia Burnes 84
HC Alana Madden, Inneka Crispin, Bridget Whelan
THURSDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 18
Sec 650 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jorja Donnelly 84 2nd Nicola Wilson 83
Sec 563 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 13 years
1st Annaliese Kelvin 87 2nd Jessi Hough 86 HC Abbey George 85
Sec 570 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Inneka Crispin 86 2nd Alena Nieuwerth 85 ½ 3rd Syarn Lee 85
4th Alana Madden 84 ½
HC Abbey George
Sec 564 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 14 years
1st Lucy Dunning 87 2nd Syarn Lee 86 ½ 3rd Leia Golding 86
4th Inneka Crispin 85 ½
HC Jacqueline Samms, Sarah Ryan, Saylor Davis, Alena Nieuwerth, Teo Ross, Bridget Whelan, Alana Madden, Julia Burnes
Sec 546 - JAZZ SOLO - 13 years
1st Annaliese Kelvin 85 2nd Abbey George 83 HC Nicola Wilson, Aleisha Quay
Sec 591 - HIP HOP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Alena Nieuwerth 85 2nd Tayla Mackay 84 ½
THURSDAY NIGHT - 1APRIL 18
Sec 507 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Inneka Crispin 87 2nd Syarn Lee 86 3rd Abbey George 85 ½
4th Jessi Hough 85
HC Claudia de Carle, Alana Madden, Jacqueline Samms
Sec 525 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Inneka Crispin 85 2nd Syarn Lee 84 3rd Abbey George 83
HC Julia Burnes, Alana Madden
Sec 516 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Inneka Crispin 85 2nd Abbey George 84 ½ 3rd Jessi Hough 84
Sec 533 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jacqueline Samms 85 2nd Inneka Crispin 84 ½ 3rd Abbey George 84
HC Nicola Wilson, Julia Burnes
Sec 663 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Jacqueline Samms 84 HC Saylor Davis
FRIDAY MORNING - APRIL 19
Sec 577 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 13 years
1st Nicola Wilson 87 2nd Jessi Hough 86 3rd Abbey George 85 ½
4th Annaliese Kelvin 85
HC Matilda Watson, Tayla Mackay
Sec 584/585 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 13/14 years
1st Leia Golding 87 2nd Inneka Crispin 86 3rd Annaliese Kelvin 85 ½
4th Syarn Lee 85
HC Abbey George, Bridget Whelan
Sec 578 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 14 years
1st Leia Golding 88 2nd Syarn Lee 87 ½ 3rd Teo Ross 87
4th Inneka Crispin 86 ½
HC Kellie Tsujimoto, Julia Burnes, Denver Carthew
Sec 675 -IRISH NATIONAL CHARACTER - HARD SHOE SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Isabella Patterson 82
Sec 696 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 14 years & under
1st Annaliese Kelvin & Leia Golding 85 HC Eva Delimihalis & Imogen Parry
Sec 690 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Teo Ross 86 2nd Alena Nieuwerth 85
HC Darcy Gibbons, Sienna Ambler, Alana Madden
FRIDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 19
Sec 537 - BALLET - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Hayley Liquete 169 HC Tylissah Third 166 ½
Sec 621 - TAP - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Slow Solo B - Fast Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Zane Robinson 171 HC Belle Wall, Bella Roberts
Sec 644 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Holly Wall 84 HC Elsie Biles
Sec 594 - JAZZ - JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Zane Robinson 173 2nd Chloe McPherson 167
HC Sienna Ambler, Abby McBeath
Sec 610 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Alena Nieuwerth 86 2nd Teo Ross 85 ½ 3rd Aleisha Quay 85
Sec 604 - TAP - SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Teo Ross 88 2nd Aleisha Quay 86 3rd Gemma Kubelka 85
4th Leia Golding 84 ½
HC Alena Nieuwerth, Kayley Maggs
Sec 619 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Teo Ross 85 2nd Kayley Maggs 84 3rd Erin Krainik 83 ½
FRIDAY NIGHT - APRIL 19
Sec 508 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - Open
1st Lily Johnson 85 2nd Hannah Mourin 84 ½
HC Renae Shepherd
Sec 526 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Renae Shepherd 84 HC Hannah Mourin, Kaitlin Simon
Sec 651 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - Open
1st Liesl Pederson 84
Sec 517 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - Open
1st Lily Johnson 85
Sec 534 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Kaitlin Simon 84 HC. Renae Shepherd
Sec 697 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - Open
1st Lachlan Firth & Kyra Pilon 87 2nd Delilah Thorncraft, Holly McKenzie & Kaitlin Simon 85
Sec 579 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open
1st Aimee Treadwell 90 2nd Zarah Golding 89 ½ 3rd Lachlan Firth 89
4th Alexandra Rook 88
HC Sacha Goldsworthy, Hannah Mourin, Kaitlin Simon, Lily Johnson
Sec 586 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Zarah Golding 87 2nd Aimee Treadwell 86 ½ 3rd Kaitlin Simon 86
HC Molly Deakin, Hannah Mourin, Renae Shepherd
Sec 691 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY - Open
1st Hannah Mourin 87 2nd Lachlan Firth 86 ½ 3rd Sacha Goldsworthy 86
HC Kyra Pilon, Alexandra Rook
SATURDAY MORNING - APRIL 20
Sec 565 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - Open
1st Zarah Golding 89 2nd Aimee Treadwell 88 3rd . Jordann Noffke 87
4th Kaitlin Simon 86 ½
HC Renae Shepherd, . Hannah Mourin, Lily Johnson, Lucy Sear
Sec 571 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Renae Shepherd 86 2nd Kaitlin Simon 85 ½
HC Aimee Treadwell
Sec 664 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - Open
1st Libby Wyatt 83
Sec 548 - JAZZ SOLO - Open
1st Zarah Golding 88 2nd Aimee Treadwell 87 3rd Hannah Mourin 86
HC Jordann Noffke, Lily Johnson, Alexandra Rook
Sec 554 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Alexandra Rook 86 2nd Aimee Treadwell 85
HC Sacha Goldsworthy, Kaitlin Simon
Sec 611 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - Open
1st Lily Johnson 85 2nd Molly Deakin 84 ½
HC Uriah Flowers
Sec 605 - TAP - SOLO - Open
1st. Jordann Noffke 86 2nd Kayley Maggs 85 ½ 3rd Lily Johnson 85
Sec 620 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Kayley Maggs 84
Sec 592 - HIP HOP SOLO - Open
1st Alexandra Rook 84 HC Kaitlin Simon
Sec 615 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - Open
1st Lily Johnson 84 HC Libby Wyatt
SATURDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 20
Sec 538 - BALLET - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Inneka Crispin 172 ½
2nd Abbey George 171 ½
3rd Syarn Lee 171
Sec 598 - CONTEMPORARY - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo
1st Inneka Crispin 173 ½
2nd Annaliese Kelvin 171 ½
HC Zoe Roberts 171
Sec 622 - TAP - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Slow Tap Solo B - Speed Tap Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Teo Ross 172
2nd Alena Nieuwerth 169 ½
3rd Kalani Ellis 168 ½
Sec 595 - JAZZ - INTERMEDIATE JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Modern Expressive /Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Zoe Roberts 173 ½
2nd Leia Golding 172
HC Jessica Wilson, Julia Burnes, Nicola Wilson, Abbey George
6.30 pm - SATURDAY NIGHT - 20th APRIL 2019
Sec 539 - BALLET - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Classical Ballet Solo B. Character / Demi-character Solo
1st Hannah Mourin 172
Sec 623 - TAP - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
1st Lily Johnson 169 ½
2nd Kayley Maggs 169
HC Uriah Flowers
Sec 599 - SENIOR CONTEMPORARY SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo
1st Aimee Treadwell 174
2nd Kaitlin Simon 173
HC Alexandra Rook, Zarah Golding, Hannah Mourin
Sec 596 - JAZZ - SENIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Kaitlin Simon 177
2nd Aimee Treadwell 176
3rd Zarah Golding 175
HC Molly Deakin, Lachlan Firth, Alexandra Rook
PRESENTATION OF AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS
SCHOLARSHIPS
Overall Excellence Scholarship - Junior - 11 years and under Zane Robinson
SUBWAY - SOUTH GRAFTON - $100.00 +Perpetual Trophy
Overall Excellence Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Zarah Golding
CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY INC. - $500 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 10 years & under Tylissah Third
FRYERS - $50 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 11 years & over Inneka Crispin
FRYERS - $50 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Hayley Liquette
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50
Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Abbey George
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100
Jazz Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Sienna Ambler
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50
Jazz Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Zoe Roberts
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100Tap Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Zane Robinson
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50
Tap Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Kalani Ellis
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100
OVERALL AWARDS
All round entertainer - Encouragement Award Lachlan Firtth
THE ROTARY CLUB OF GRAFTON INC. - $100 plus Perpetual Trophy
Selected by Adjudicator - Open to Clarence Valley competitors
Most promising Ballet Dancer - Any Age Abbey George
KERRIE MONTFORD MEMORIAL TROPHY
Ballet - Points Winner - Any Age Hannah Mourin
FRYERS BALLET AGGREGATE SHIELD
Most promising Tap Dancer - 10 years & under Freya Eather
GRAFTON CITY TROPHIES
Most Outstanding Tap Performance - Any Age .... Teo Ross
SALLY JOHNSON PERPETUAL TROPHY
Most Promising Tap Dancer - Junior - 10 years & under Annabelle Hourigan
ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator
Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.
Most Promising Tap Dancer - Senior - 11 years & over Molly Deakin
ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator
Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.
National Character - Junior Anya King
KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the adjudicator)
National Character - Senior Jacqueline Samms
KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the adjudicator)
PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES - SOLO (in age group order)
Novice Ballet - 6 years & under ( Ballet S.710, Demi Character S.715) Geneva Butler
JEAN GREENING PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 6 years & under (Classical S.501, Character/Demi-Character S.511) Sophie Foley
LETICIA O'SULLIVAN PERPETUAL TROPHY
Ballet - 8 years (Classical S.502, Character/Demi-character S.512) Lily Foley
AUDREY ARMSTRONG PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Song & Dance - 6,8,10 years & under (Tap S.640-642; Song & Tap S.646-8) Zane Robinson
LANGE FAMILY AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, Demi-Character S.513, Classical Improv S.522) Hayley Liquette
BARBARA ELLEM PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, National Character S.661) Zane Robinson
JUDITH CHAYKO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 10 years & under (Jazz S.542-3, Jazz Improv S.550) Sienna Ambler
RENEE PRESTON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602, Waltz Tap S.608) Zane Robinson
CASSANDRA VISNER PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602 , Song & Dance excl. Tap S.648) Zane Robinson
MICHAEL DOUST PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 12 years & under
(Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.514-515, Classical Improv S.523-524) Jessica Wilson/Zoe Roberts
CLOCKTOWER GALLERY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6 , Demi-Character S.514-515) Zoe Roberts
SNEESBY FAMILY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 12 years & under
(Jazz S.544-5455, Jazz Improv S.551-552, Mod Expressive / Lyrical S.561-562) Zoe Roberts
MAREE HICKS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 12 years & under (First prize winner ineligible - Tap S.603, Waltz Tap S.609) Kalani Ellis
O'SULLIVAN DANCE & FITNESS STUDIO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 14 years & under (Classical S.507, Demi-Character S.516, Classical Improv S.525) Inneka Crispin
LEAH MULDOON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 14 years & under
(Jazz S.547, Jazz Improv S.553; Modern Expressive/ Lyrical S.564) Teo Ross
ADELE LEWIS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - Open (Classical S.508, Demi-Character S.515, Classical Improv S.526) Hannah Mourin
SHELLEY THOMPSON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - Open (Jazz S.548, Improv S.554, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S.565) Aimee Treadwell
MICHELLE KEMPNICH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz/Tap - Open ( Jazz S.548, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S.565, Tap S.605) Jordan Noffke
CIAN DOOHAN PERPETUAL TROPHY
Tap - Open (Tap S.605, Waltz Tap S611, Tap Ensemble S.615) Lily Johnson
CHERYL GREEN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz & Contemporary - Highest Score - Any Age Zara Golding
Contemporary S.574-579) Modern Expressive/Lyrical Solo (S558-565)
REBECCA WELCH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Grafton Toyota Scholarship - Lily Johnson