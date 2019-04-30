Grafton Dance Eisteddfod results

GRACEFUL: Amelia Harrison gets up on her toes in the 9 Years Ballet section at the Grafton Eisteddfod.

GRACEFUL: Amelia Harrison gets up on her toes in the 9 Years Ballet section at the Grafton Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD DANCE RESULTS

SATURDAY MORNING -

APRIL 13

Sec 750 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 8 years and under

1st Karen Ireland Dance Centre

Sec 761 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 10 years & under

1st Karen Ireland Dance Centre 83 2nd Studio 1 Academy of Dance 82½

HC Casino Dance Academy 82

Sec 751 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 10 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 84 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 83

HC Carnivale Dance Company 82, Karen Ireland Dance Centre 82 Studio 1 Academy of Dance 81

Sec 760 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 8 years & under

1st Carnivale Dance Company (B) 82 HC Carnivale Dance Company (A) 80

Sec 781 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 8 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 85

Sec 756 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 10 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 83 2nd Carnivale Dance Company 82 HC Studio 1 Academy of Dance 81

Sec 771 - GROUPS - TAP - 8 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 82

Sec 782 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 10 years & under

1st Karen Ireland Dance Centre 85 2nd Carnivale Dance Company (B) 82

HC Carnivale Dance Company (A) 81, Rivers Dance Centre 81

Sec 755 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 8 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 81 2nd Carnivale Dance Company (B) 80

Sec 772 - GROUPS - TAP - 10 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 82

HC Julie Ross Dance Studio 81½, Carnivale Dance Company 81

SATURDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 13

Sec 711 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Jye Cone 79

Sec 715 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Geneva Butler 79

Sec 712 -NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Corrie Wells 82 2nd Layla Kruger-Howell 81½ 3rd Isla Taylor 81

HC Charlee Thompson 80, Ella-Grace Chowdhury 80

Sec 726 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Callie Thorncraft 79

Sec 710 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Rose Corrigan 78 2nd Halle Graham 77 HC Rhianna Fergusson 76

Sec 716 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Sierra Bowen 80 HC Chantell Claydon 79, Jye Cone 79

Sec 725 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Gypsy-Rose Biggs - 78

Sec 717 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Imogen Roworth 82 2nd Eva Zuvela 81 HC Layla Kruger-Howell 80½

Sec 720 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Amali Cone 79

Sec 721 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Callie Thorncraft 81 2nd Mia Williams 80 HC Maddy Cowling 79, Chantell Claydon 79

Sec 727 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Brieanna Parker 81 2nd Taya Graham 80

Sec 722 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Hannah Wagner 83 2nd Corrie Wells 82½ 3rd Ruby Thompson 82

4th Amelie Carpenter 81 ½

HC Violet Bowes 80½, Tylissah Third 81, Talia Causley 80½, Ruby Kohn 80½

SATURDAY NIGHT - APRIL 13

Sec 713 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Ella Butler 83 2nd Alexis Felton 82½ 3rd Remy Zuvela 82

HC Lily Hibbard 81½

Sec 718 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Shoshana Williams-Lee 83 HC Lily Hibbard 80, Alexis Felton 82

Sec 728 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Indigo Creighton 82 2nd Madison Pearce 80

Sec 723 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Shoshana Williams-Lee 82 2nd Claire Patterson 81½

HC Casseea Lovell 81, Remy Zuvela 81

GROUPS WEEKEND

SUNDAY MORNING - APRIL 14

Sec 762 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 12 years & under

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre 84

Sec 778 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 12 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 83

Sec 763 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 14 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 HC Studio 1 Academy of Dance 83, Ashley Albert Performing Arts 83½

Sec 767 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - Open

1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio 89 2nd Studio 1 Academy of Dance (B) 85

Sec 780 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - Open

1st Studio 1 Academy of Dance 84 HC Casino Dance Academy 83½

Sec 765 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 12 years & under

1st Ashley Albert Performing Arts 84 2nd Valley Performing Arts Centre 83

HC Penny Lane Performance & Dance (B) 83½

Sec 764 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - Open

1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio (B) 87 2nd Rivers Dance Studio (B) 86 HC Soul Ambition Performance Studio (A) 85½, Ashley Albert Performing Arts 85

Sec 769 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - 14 years & under

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre 83

Sec 757 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 12 years & under

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre 84 2nd Casino Dance Academy (A) 83½

HC Penny Lane Performance & Dance (B) 83

Sec 754 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - Open

1st Studio 1 Academy of Dance 83

Sec 766 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 14 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 HC Studio 1 Academy of Dance 83½

Sec 768 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - 12 years & under

1st Penny Lane Performance & Dance 83

HC Carnivale Dance Company 82½ Studio 1 Academy of Dance 82½

Sec 758 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 14 years & under

1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio 86 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 85½

HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts 84

Sec 773 - GROUPS - TAP - 12 years & under

1st Revolucion Dance Studio 83

HC Valley Performing Arts Centre 82, Casino Dance Academy 82½

Sec 759 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - Open

1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio (A) 86 2nd Soul Ambition Performance Studio (B) 85

3rd Valley Performing Arts Centre (A) 84½

HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts 84, Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 84

Sec 783 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 12 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 84

HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts 83, Valley Performing Arts Centre 83

Sec 774 - GROUPS - TAP - 14 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 85

Sec 786 - GROUPS - DANCE TEACHER FEATURE

1st Ashley Albert Performing Arts 85

Sec 770 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - Open

1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio 86 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 85

Sec 784 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 14 years & under

1st Ashley Albert Performing Arts 83

HC Valley Performing Arts Centre 82½, Casino Dance Academy 82½

Sec 775 - GROUPS - TAP - Open

1st Casino Dance Academy 84 HC Valley Performing Arts Centre 83½

Sec 785 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - Open

1st Soul Ambition Performance Studio (A) 88 2nd Soul Ambition Performance Studio (B) 86

HC Casino Dance Academy 85, Valley Performing Arts Centre 85

ANN'S SCREENPRINTING PERPETUAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding Group

Soul Ambition Performance Studio

MONDAY MORNING - APRIL 15

Sec 558 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 82 2nd Freya Eather 80½ 3rd Chelsea Bale 80

4th Ruby Taylor 79½

HC Sierra Bowen, Lily Foley, Mia Rose, Amali Cone, Hayley Cittolin 79

Sec 500 - STORY BOOK or NURSERY RHYME CHARACTER SOLO - 5 years & under

1st Sophia Cooper

Sec 501 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Sophie Foley 76

Sec 502 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Lily Foley 81 2nd Elle Fredericks 80½ 3rd Ruby Taylor 80

Sec 600 - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Gypsy-Rose Biggs

Sec 511 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Hannah Beattie 78 HC Sophie Foley 77½

Sec 521 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Lily Foley 79 2nd Elle Fredericks 78½ HC Savannah Lea 78

Sec 512 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Mia Williams 80 2nd Sierra Bowen 79½ HC Lily Foley 79

Sec 529 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION - 8 years & under

1st Callie Thorncraft

Sec 540 - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Hannah Beattie 79 2nd Sophie Foley 78½

Sec 660 - NATIONA L CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Lily Foley

MONDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 15

Sec 647 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Savannah Lea

Sec 541 - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 81 2nd Mia Rose 80½ 3rd Freya Eather 80 4th Mia Williams 79½

HC Lily Foley, Sierra Bowen 79

S Sec 549 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 80 2nd Lily Foley 79½ 3rd Savannah Lea 79

HC Lara Neaves, Callie Thorncraft 78½

Sec 601 - TAP - SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Freya Eather 80 2nd Lara Neaves 79 HC Mia Williams 78½

Sec 714 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Nicola Wilson 82

Sec 616 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Hayley Cittolin 78 HC Leilani Harford, Callie Thorncraft, Lara Neaves 78

Sec 542 - JAZZ & SOLO - 9 years

1st Katie Hodgson 83 2nd Elissa Hills 82½ HC Eva Zuvela 81½

Sec 693 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 8 years & under

1st Lily Foley & Savannah Lea

Sec 550A - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Anya King 83 2nd Holly Cooper 82½ 3rd Charlee Thompson 82

HC Corrie Wells, Ruby Thompson 81½

Sec 719 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Nicola Wilson 84 HC Alexis Bennett 83

MONDAY NIGHT - APRIL 15

Sec 503 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 9 years

1st Ella Liquete 83 2nd Anya King 82 3rd Katie Hodgson 81½

HC Annabelle Hourigan 81

Sec 522A - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Anya King 83 2nd Charlee Thompson 82 3rd Ella Liquete 81½

HC Corrie Wells 81

Sec 559 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 9 years

1st Corrie Wells 84 2nd Ella Liquete 83½ 3rd Elissa Hills 83

4th Amelia Harrison 82½ HC Mason Cone, Eva Zuvela, Anya King, Katie Hodgson 82

Sec 729 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Tayla Mackay 84 HC Matilda Watson 83½

Sec 567A - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LRYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Eva Zuvela 83 2nd Anya King 82½ 3rd Corrie Wells 82

HC Lilli Rogers, Holly Cooper, Phoebe Horner 81

Sec 724 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Bridget Whelan 85 2nd Sarah Maher 84 3rd Logan Pitkin 83

HC Ngheri Kapeen 82½

TUESDAY MORNING - APRIL 16

Sec 560 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 10 years

1st Zane Robinson 85 2nd Sienna Ambler 84½ 3rd Hayley Liquete 84

4th Imogen Roworth 83½ HC Bella Huish, Rory Neaves, Hannah Wagner, Myla Smith 83

Sec 567B - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LRYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Imogen Roworth 85 2nd Rory Neaves 84½ 3rd Zane Robinson 84

4th Sienna Ambler 83

HC Bella Huish, Mia Morrison

Sec 574A - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Elle Fredericks 87 2nd Corrie Wells 86½ 3rd Amelia Harrison 84

HC Katie Hodgson, Eva Zuvela, Anya King, Layla Kruger-Howell

Sec 661 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 83

HC Bella Roberts, Anya King

ACCOMPLISHED: Layla Kruger-Howell stretches out in the 9 Years Modern/Lyrical at the Grafton Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan

TUESDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 16

Sec 504 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 10 years

1st Hayley Liquete 85 2nd Zane Robinson 84½ 3rd Hannah Wagner 84

4th Rory Neaves 83

HC Sienna Ambler, Imogen Roworth, Tylissah Third, Bella Huish, Bella Roberts

Sec 522B - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Imogen Roworth 84 2nd Hannah Wagner 83½ 3rd Hayley Liquete 83

4th Sienna Ambler 82½

HC Zane Robinson, Tylissah Third, Amelie Carpenter, Bella Huish

Sec 513 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 85 2nd Hayley Liquete 84 ½ 3rd Ella Liquete 84 4th Amelia Harrison 83½

HC Anya King, Belle Wall, Corrie Wells

Sec 530 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Amelia Harrison 83 2nd Anya King 82 ½ 3rd Annabelle Hourigan 82

HC Belle Wall

TUESDAY NIGHT - APRIL 16

Sec 648 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 84 2nd Bella Roberts 83 HC Belle Wall 82

Sec 574B - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Bella Huish 85 ½ 3rd Imogen Roworth 85

4th Bella Roberts 83 ½

HC Indy Pike, Savannah Hallmann, Sienna Ambler

Sec 694 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 10 years & under

1st Corrie Wells & Imogen Roworth 85 2nd Eva Zuvela & Indy Pike 84

3rd Dallace Brown & Zara Hoare 83

Sec 543 - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years

1st Sienna Ambler 85 2nd Zane Robinson 84 ½ 3rd Imogen Roworth 84

4th Hayley Liquete 83 ½

HC Ella-Grace Chowdhury, Bella Roberts, Savannah Hallmann

Sec 550B - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Sienna Ambler 85 2nd Tylissah Third 84 3rd Zane Robinson 83 ½

4th Hayley Liquete 83

HC Amelie Carpenter, Mia Morrison, Bella Roberts, Bella Gleeson

WEDNESDAY MORNING - APRIL 17

Sec 608 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Belle Wall 84

Sec 602 - TAP - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 87 2nd Belle Wall 84 3rd Katie Hodgson 83 ½

4th Bella Roberts 83 HC Violet Bowes

Sec 617 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Chelsea Scully 85 2nd Sienna Ambler 84 ½ 3rd Bella Roberts 84

HC Amelie Carpenter

Sec 612 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Belle Wall 84

Sec 642 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Chelsea Scully 83 ½

Sec 589 - HIP HOP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zane Robinson 86 2nd Katie Hodgson 83 ½ 3rd Alexander Patterson 83

Sec 561 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 11 years

1st Psalm Pratley 84 2nd Remy Zuvela 83 ½ 3rd Sophie Johnson 83

Sec 568 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Remy Zuvela 83 HC Psalm Pratley, Ava Shepherd

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 17

Sec 575 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 11 years

1st Psalm Pratley 84 2nd Arabella Barrett 83 ½ 3rd Remy Zuvela 83

HC Olivia Welsh, Chloe McPherson, Kayla Ellis

Sec 582 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11 years

1st Psalm Pratley 84 2nd Savannah Hallman 83 ½ 3rd Sienna Ambler 83

4th Ava Shepherd 82 ½

HC Amelie Carpenter, Bella Gleeson, Anya King

Sec 505/506 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 11/12 years

1st Jessica Wilson 85 2nd Zoe Roberts 84 ½ 3rd Shoshana Williams-Lee 84

HC Psalm Pratley

Sec 523/524 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11/12 years

1st Jessica Wilson 83 2nd Livinia Whyte 82 ½ HC Zoe Roberts

Sec 514/515 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 11/12 years

1st Zoe Roberts 86 2nd Jessica Wilson 85 HC Psalm Pratley

Sec 531/532 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11/12 years

1st Livinia Whyte 83 2nd Jessica Wilson 82

HC Zoe Roberts, Abby McBeath, Psalm Pratley

Sec 662 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Kalani Ellis 83 HC Livinia Whyte

WEDNESDAY NIGHT - APRIL 17

Sec 649 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Abby McBeath

Sec 695 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 12 years & under

1st Shoshana Williams-Lee & Stephanie Evans 86

HC Callie & Livinia Whyte, Chloe McPherson & Sienna Ambler, Remy Zuvela & Olivia Brown

Sec 562 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 12 years

1st Zoe Roberts 89 2nd Rhiannon Burt 84 ½ 3rd Jessica Wilson 84

HC Shoshana Williams-Lee, Alexis Felton

Sec 569 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years

1st Zoe Roberts 84 2nd Shoshana Williams-Lee 82 ½

Sec 544/ 545 - JAZZ SOLO - 11/12 years

1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Jessica Wilson 83 ½ 3rd Cleo Davison 83

HC Chloe McPherson

Sec 551/ 552 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 11/12 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Chloe McPherson 84 ½ 3rd Cleo Davison 84

HC Abby McBeath

Sec 590 - HIP HOP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Ciara Finn 86 2nd Zoe Roberts 83 ½ 3rd Heath Secomb 83

THURSDAY MORNING - APRIL 18

Sec 576 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Soshana Williams-Lee 84 HC Heath Secomb 82 ½

Sec 583 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 82

HC Lillian Patterson, Livinia Whyte

Sec 609 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 84

Sec 603 - TAP - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 85 2nd Kalani Ellis 84 3rd Indigo Creighton 83 ½

HC Cleo Davison, Olivia Price

Sec 618 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Cleo Davison 84 HC Abby McBeath, Jessica Wilson

Sec 643 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Rylan Cone 80

Sec 613 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Kalani Ellis 84

Sec 547 - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years

1st Leia Golding 87 2nd Teo Ross 85 ½ 3rd Bridget Whelan 85

4th Inneka Crispin 84

HC Alena Nieuwerth, Lucy Dunning, Jacqueline Samms

Sec 553 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Teo Ross 86 2nd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½ 3rd Alena Nieuwerth 85

4th Julia Burnes 84

HC Alana Madden, Inneka Crispin, Bridget Whelan

THURSDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 18

Sec 650 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jorja Donnelly 84 2nd Nicola Wilson 83

Sec 563 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 13 years

1st Annaliese Kelvin 87 2nd Jessi Hough 86 HC Abbey George 85

Sec 570 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Inneka Crispin 86 2nd Alena Nieuwerth 85 ½ 3rd Syarn Lee 85

4th Alana Madden 84 ½

HC Abbey George

Sec 564 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - 14 years

1st Lucy Dunning 87 2nd Syarn Lee 86 ½ 3rd Leia Golding 86

4th Inneka Crispin 85 ½

HC Jacqueline Samms, Sarah Ryan, Saylor Davis, Alena Nieuwerth, Teo Ross, Bridget Whelan, Alana Madden, Julia Burnes

Sec 546 - JAZZ SOLO - 13 years

1st Annaliese Kelvin 85 2nd Abbey George 83 HC Nicola Wilson, Aleisha Quay

Sec 591 - HIP HOP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Alena Nieuwerth 85 2nd Tayla Mackay 84 ½

THURSDAY NIGHT - 1APRIL 18

Sec 507 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Inneka Crispin 87 2nd Syarn Lee 86 3rd Abbey George 85 ½

4th Jessi Hough 85

HC Claudia de Carle, Alana Madden, Jacqueline Samms

Sec 525 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Inneka Crispin 85 2nd Syarn Lee 84 3rd Abbey George 83

HC Julia Burnes, Alana Madden

Sec 516 - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Inneka Crispin 85 2nd Abbey George 84 ½ 3rd Jessi Hough 84

Sec 533 - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jacqueline Samms 85 2nd Inneka Crispin 84 ½ 3rd Abbey George 84

HC Nicola Wilson, Julia Burnes

Sec 663 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Jacqueline Samms 84 HC Saylor Davis

FRIDAY MORNING - APRIL 19

Sec 577 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 13 years

1st Nicola Wilson 87 2nd Jessi Hough 86 3rd Abbey George 85 ½

4th Annaliese Kelvin 85

HC Matilda Watson, Tayla Mackay

Sec 584/585 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 13/14 years

1st Leia Golding 87 2nd Inneka Crispin 86 3rd Annaliese Kelvin 85 ½

4th Syarn Lee 85

HC Abbey George, Bridget Whelan

Sec 578 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 14 years

1st Leia Golding 88 2nd Syarn Lee 87 ½ 3rd Teo Ross 87

4th Inneka Crispin 86 ½

HC Kellie Tsujimoto, Julia Burnes, Denver Carthew

Sec 675 -IRISH NATIONAL CHARACTER - HARD SHOE SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Isabella Patterson 82

Sec 696 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 14 years & under

1st Annaliese Kelvin & Leia Golding 85 HC Eva Delimihalis & Imogen Parry

Sec 690 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Teo Ross 86 2nd Alena Nieuwerth 85

HC Darcy Gibbons, Sienna Ambler, Alana Madden

FRIDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 19

Sec 537 - BALLET - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Hayley Liquete 169 HC Tylissah Third 166 ½

Sec 621 - TAP - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Slow Solo B - Fast Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Zane Robinson 171 HC Belle Wall, Bella Roberts

Sec 644 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Holly Wall 84 HC Elsie Biles

Sec 594 - JAZZ - JUNIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Zane Robinson 173 2nd Chloe McPherson 167

HC Sienna Ambler, Abby McBeath

Sec 610 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Alena Nieuwerth 86 2nd Teo Ross 85 ½ 3rd Aleisha Quay 85

Sec 604 - TAP - SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Teo Ross 88 2nd Aleisha Quay 86 3rd Gemma Kubelka 85

4th Leia Golding 84 ½

HC Alena Nieuwerth, Kayley Maggs

Sec 619 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Teo Ross 85 2nd Kayley Maggs 84 3rd Erin Krainik 83 ½

FRIDAY NIGHT - APRIL 19

Sec 508 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - Open

1st Lily Johnson 85 2nd Hannah Mourin 84 ½

HC Renae Shepherd

Sec 526 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Renae Shepherd 84 HC Hannah Mourin, Kaitlin Simon

Sec 651 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - Open

1st Liesl Pederson 84

Sec 517 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - Open

1st Lily Johnson 85

Sec 534 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Kaitlin Simon 84 HC. Renae Shepherd

Sec 697 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - Open

1st Lachlan Firth & Kyra Pilon 87 2nd Delilah Thorncraft, Holly McKenzie & Kaitlin Simon 85

Sec 579 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open

1st Aimee Treadwell 90 2nd Zarah Golding 89 ½ 3rd Lachlan Firth 89

4th Alexandra Rook 88

HC Sacha Goldsworthy, Hannah Mourin, Kaitlin Simon, Lily Johnson

Sec 586 - CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Zarah Golding 87 2nd Aimee Treadwell 86 ½ 3rd Kaitlin Simon 86

HC Molly Deakin, Hannah Mourin, Renae Shepherd

Sec 691 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY - Open

1st Hannah Mourin 87 2nd Lachlan Firth 86 ½ 3rd Sacha Goldsworthy 86

HC Kyra Pilon, Alexandra Rook

SATURDAY MORNING - APRIL 20

Sec 565 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL SOLO - Open

1st Zarah Golding 89 2nd Aimee Treadwell 88 3rd . Jordann Noffke 87

4th Kaitlin Simon 86 ½

HC Renae Shepherd, . Hannah Mourin, Lily Johnson, Lucy Sear

Sec 571 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / LYRICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Renae Shepherd 86 2nd Kaitlin Simon 85 ½

HC Aimee Treadwell

Sec 664 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - Open

1st Libby Wyatt 83

Sec 548 - JAZZ SOLO - Open

1st Zarah Golding 88 2nd Aimee Treadwell 87 3rd Hannah Mourin 86

HC Jordann Noffke, Lily Johnson, Alexandra Rook

Sec 554 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Alexandra Rook 86 2nd Aimee Treadwell 85

HC Sacha Goldsworthy, Kaitlin Simon

Sec 611 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - Open

1st Lily Johnson 85 2nd Molly Deakin 84 ½

HC Uriah Flowers

Sec 605 - TAP - SOLO - Open

1st. Jordann Noffke 86 2nd Kayley Maggs 85 ½ 3rd Lily Johnson 85

Sec 620 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Kayley Maggs 84

Sec 592 - HIP HOP SOLO - Open

1st Alexandra Rook 84 HC Kaitlin Simon

Sec 615 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - Open

1st Lily Johnson 84 HC Libby Wyatt

SATURDAY AFTERNOON - APRIL 20

Sec 538 - BALLET - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Inneka Crispin 172 ½

2nd Abbey George 171 ½

3rd Syarn Lee 171

Sec 598 - CONTEMPORARY - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo

1st Inneka Crispin 173 ½

2nd Annaliese Kelvin 171 ½

HC Zoe Roberts 171

Sec 622 - TAP - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Slow Tap Solo B - Speed Tap Solo (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Teo Ross 172

2nd Alena Nieuwerth 169 ½

3rd Kalani Ellis 168 ½

Sec 595 - JAZZ - INTERMEDIATE JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Modern Expressive /Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Zoe Roberts 173 ½

2nd Leia Golding 172

HC Jessica Wilson, Julia Burnes, Nicola Wilson, Abbey George

6.30 pm - SATURDAY NIGHT - 20th APRIL 2019

Sec 539 - BALLET - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Classical Ballet Solo B. Character / Demi-character Solo

1st Hannah Mourin 172

Sec 623 - TAP - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

1st Lily Johnson 169 ½

2nd Kayley Maggs 169

HC Uriah Flowers

Sec 599 - SENIOR CONTEMPORARY SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Contemporary Improvisation Solo B - Contemporary Solo

1st Aimee Treadwell 174

2nd Kaitlin Simon 173

HC Alexandra Rook, Zarah Golding, Hannah Mourin

Sec 596 - JAZZ - SENIOR JAZZ SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Modern Expressive / Lyrical Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Kaitlin Simon 177

2nd Aimee Treadwell 176

3rd Zarah Golding 175

HC Molly Deakin, Lachlan Firth, Alexandra Rook

PRESENTATION OF AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

SCHOLARSHIPS

Overall Excellence Scholarship - Junior - 11 years and under Zane Robinson

SUBWAY - SOUTH GRAFTON - $100.00 +Perpetual Trophy

Overall Excellence Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Zarah Golding

CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY INC. - $500 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 10 years & under Tylissah Third

FRYERS - $50 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 11 years & over Inneka Crispin

FRYERS - $50 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Hayley Liquette

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50

Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Abbey George

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100

Jazz Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Sienna Ambler

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50

Jazz Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Zoe Roberts

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100Tap Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Zane Robinson

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50

Tap Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Kalani Ellis

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100

OVERALL AWARDS

All round entertainer - Encouragement Award Lachlan Firtth

THE ROTARY CLUB OF GRAFTON INC. - $100 plus Perpetual Trophy

Selected by Adjudicator - Open to Clarence Valley competitors

Most promising Ballet Dancer - Any Age Abbey George

KERRIE MONTFORD MEMORIAL TROPHY

Ballet - Points Winner - Any Age Hannah Mourin

FRYERS BALLET AGGREGATE SHIELD

Most promising Tap Dancer - 10 years & under Freya Eather

GRAFTON CITY TROPHIES

Most Outstanding Tap Performance - Any Age .... Teo Ross

SALLY JOHNSON PERPETUAL TROPHY

Most Promising Tap Dancer - Junior - 10 years & under Annabelle Hourigan

ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator

Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.

Most Promising Tap Dancer - Senior - 11 years & over Molly Deakin

ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator

Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.

National Character - Junior Anya King

KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the adjudicator)

National Character - Senior Jacqueline Samms

KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the adjudicator)

PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES - SOLO (in age group order)

Novice Ballet - 6 years & under ( Ballet S.710, Demi Character S.715) Geneva Butler

JEAN GREENING PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 6 years & under (Classical S.501, Character/Demi-Character S.511) Sophie Foley

LETICIA O'SULLIVAN PERPETUAL TROPHY

Ballet - 8 years (Classical S.502, Character/Demi-character S.512) Lily Foley

AUDREY ARMSTRONG PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Song & Dance - 6,8,10 years & under (Tap S.640-642; Song & Tap S.646-8) Zane Robinson

LANGE FAMILY AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, Demi-Character S.513, Classical Improv S.522) Hayley Liquette

BARBARA ELLEM PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, National Character S.661) Zane Robinson

JUDITH CHAYKO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 10 years & under (Jazz S.542-3, Jazz Improv S.550) Sienna Ambler

RENEE PRESTON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602, Waltz Tap S.608) Zane Robinson

CASSANDRA VISNER PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602 , Song & Dance excl. Tap S.648) Zane Robinson

MICHAEL DOUST PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 12 years & under

(Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.514-515, Classical Improv S.523-524) Jessica Wilson/Zoe Roberts

CLOCKTOWER GALLERY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6 , Demi-Character S.514-515) Zoe Roberts

SNEESBY FAMILY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 12 years & under

(Jazz S.544-5455, Jazz Improv S.551-552, Mod Expressive / Lyrical S.561-562) Zoe Roberts

MAREE HICKS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 12 years & under (First prize winner ineligible - Tap S.603, Waltz Tap S.609) Kalani Ellis

O'SULLIVAN DANCE & FITNESS STUDIO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 14 years & under (Classical S.507, Demi-Character S.516, Classical Improv S.525) Inneka Crispin

LEAH MULDOON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 14 years & under

(Jazz S.547, Jazz Improv S.553; Modern Expressive/ Lyrical S.564) Teo Ross

ADELE LEWIS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - Open (Classical S.508, Demi-Character S.515, Classical Improv S.526) Hannah Mourin

SHELLEY THOMPSON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - Open (Jazz S.548, Improv S.554, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S.565) Aimee Treadwell

MICHELLE KEMPNICH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz/Tap - Open ( Jazz S.548, Modern Expressive / Lyrical S.565, Tap S.605) Jordan Noffke

CIAN DOOHAN PERPETUAL TROPHY

Tap - Open (Tap S.605, Waltz Tap S611, Tap Ensemble S.615) Lily Johnson

CHERYL GREEN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz & Contemporary - Highest Score - Any Age Zara Golding

Contemporary S.574-579) Modern Expressive/Lyrical Solo (S558-565)

REBECCA WELCH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Grafton Toyota Scholarship - Lily Johnson