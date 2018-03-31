Grafton dancers set for somefling special

STEPPING OUT: The Jacaranda Highland Dancing contingent heading off to Australian Championships.

THE last time the Australian Scottish Dancing national championships were held in Newcastle, Jacaranda Highland Dancing teacher Kristina Sanne was competing.

Next weekend, she will send her students to compete at the national titles, and she says for Madeleine Schroder, Chloe Wratten, Steffaney Treadwell, Courteney Treadwell and Brooke Anderson it is a

great way to see how they rate.

"They've been practising really hard, been preparing from way before Christmas, cross training, swimming and training to get their strength and stamina up,” she said.

For Steffaney and Courtney, they have qualified for the champion of champions championship event.

"They qualify for the open final championship by placing in the top three at any other championship around the country,” Ms Sanne said.

"Steffaney came second in the City of Brisbane Championships, and Courtney qualified by placing in Townsville, and they've both placed in many other championships around the country.”

At the competition, they will dance in five sections on both days, with the overall winner decided from an aggregate score, as well as individual sectional prizes.

Ms Sanne said the competition would be fierce, with more than 300 competitors in attendance, but she is confident in their preparation.

"It's a great experience for the kids to say they've done it, and hopefully they'll come away with some prizes for their hard work.” At the

other end of the dancing specturm, one of Ms Sanne's youngest students, five-year-old Lara Sorwell, will dance will make an appearance at the Maclean Highland Gathering.

"This is the second time she's danced there, but the first time she's done the sword dance,” Ms Sanne said.