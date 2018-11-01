Menu
SCARY: Clarence Valley Council went for a Time Warp performance on Jacaranda Thursday last year.
Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

Adam Hourigan
1st Nov 2018 1:00 AM
THERE will be purple hair, singing and dancing in the streets and some exceptionally bad acting performances on Prince St today.

Welcome to Jacaranda Thursday.

The traditional shop dress-up takes over Prince St from open of business today and there will be everything from Wiggles and cartoon characters to other dress-up favourites greeting you from across the counter.

And while it may all look like fun and frivolity there is a (semi) serious competition going on, with the coveted Gold Cup again to be fought over on the Market Square stage.

Clarence Valley Council will again take on the challenge, with shows at 8.15, 9.15 and 10.15am, before making the trip for the final Market Square performances at 1pm.

"Our performance will be up to our usual poor standard,” Clarence Valley Council communications coordinator David Bancroft said.

"The show will feature a famous hatted Australian and a well endowed country singer, but we're not giving anything else away.

"Our first performance will also double as our first rehearsal.”

Shops will also compete for the Silver Cup and the Rose Bowl, rewarding the best-dressed shops and giving prizes for shop windows.

Market stalls will line Prince St from 8am, with entertainment running all day at Market Square.

