Cosmic Bonus is a true champion of the dog track.
Greyhounds

Grafton dog just one win away from Australian record

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
TOP GRAFTON greyhound Cosmic Bonus is just one win away from an Australian record after accumulating a whopping 73 career victories on the track.

The Evelyn Harris-trained son of Cosmic Rumble and Dark and Stormy is nearing retirement at the age of five-years-old, but Cosmic Bonus has still got it.

Having stalled at 72 wins since winning at Casino on July 9, the veteran came close in his last two runs but will need to do it away from his home track as Grafton Greyhound Racing Club undergoes its $4.6m transformation.

Cosmic Bonus runs in the heats of the $100,000 Master Meteor at Wentworth Park.
Harris has always spoken highly of her prize runner and said he is as cool as can be.

“He’s one of those dogs the trainers always dream about having, but never get them,” Harris said.

“Nothing phases him, he goes and does what he has to do then goes back into his kennel and that’s it.”

Cosmic Bonus has earnt Harris a pretty penny, claiming $408,210 with a 49 per cent win rate throughout his illustrious career.

A highlight was storming home to win the $100,000 Ladbrokes Master Meteor on Million Dollar Chase night in 2018.

While yet to nominate Cosmic Bonus for his next race, it only seems a matter of time until this mythical country runner cements his spot in greyhound racing history.

