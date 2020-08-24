Grafton dogs jump one last time before $4.5m upgrade

Dogs take the track for race 3 during the races at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club on Monday, February 10, 2020.

AS TODAY’S meeting is the last before the club goes into recess for six months to build the new $4.5 million track, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Looking back on the best dogs to have ever graced the current circuit, it is hard to go past Brother Fox.

He was a champion sprinter and champion sire. With sheer speed, there were few dogs that could match his acceleration and desire to win.

One of the fastest dogs we ever saw at this track was Kununurra. His first sectional was electrifying. The night he won his Easter maiden heat they backed him from 7-2 to 4 seconds on. They just kept putting it on that night.

Tickety Boo was a super bitch and her win in the July Maiden had to be seen to be believed. Pretty Short was a track specialist. He was a freak around Grafton and like Brother Fox was as good a sire as he was a race dog.

He Knows Uno takes out the award for best stayer. The night he won the Grafton Cup from box 5 in front of a huger crowd, was memorable to say the least.

One of the best runs I ever saw was a bitch called barefoot Girl trained by Ernie Pagano. She had the red one day in a 402m back then, was gone for all money, sixth on the turn, giving the leaders six lengths. She sliced between runners and got up by a neck. She then went on to win the national futurity a month later at Wentworth Park.

Zoom Top, Black Top, Mandarin Girl... They all ran and won at Grafton.

Farewell to the old track and in with the new, a circuit that promises to be the best in Australia.

