Grafton Dragon Boat Club keen for Jacaranda regatta

DRAGON BOATS: The Grafton Dragon Boat Club is gearing up for their annual Jacaranda Dragon Boat Races, with registration for teams closing on Friday this week.

Club president Robin Smith said he was looking forward to seeing the boats hit the water again this year.

"On Saturday October 28 we've got sports teams competing in a 2km race around buoys in front of the Grafton Rowing Club shed and Crown Hotel, and the idea is to get around the course in the shortest time possible,” Smith said.

"We've still got entries coming in for that event so we're not sure how many teams will be taking part but there should be a strong turnout.

"The next day we will be having the 200m races and a lot of community teams have entered to take part in that. We've also got a gym team from Coffs Harbour coming up to take on the gyms teams up here, we usually get a few gyms who put together a team.”

The first Jacaranda Dragon Boat Races were held in 2003, and Smith said the event has grown each year in popularity.

"We've got teams coming from Queensland near Brisbane and Camden Haven down south,” he said.

"We're expecting a lot more entries through the week, so if anyone is thinking about putting in a team the closing date for registration is on Friday.

"It's a great team building and bonding sport for a business or a team, especially if they want to sponsor their own staff. It's a good day out, workers can paddle and their partners can join in too. The boats are made up of 10 males and 10 females, so everyone can get involved.

"The great part is once you're racing down a course it's an exhilarating experience, a real adrenaline rush to paddle and beat the other team.”

Smith said the Grafton Dragon Boat Club would help find additional paddlers if a team is short of the required number.

"If you're thinking of putting in a team but you're a few members short get in touch with the club and we can help you pull a full team together,” he said.

For more details call the Grafton Dragon Boat Club on 0401 634 414 or visit www.graftondragonboat club.com.au.