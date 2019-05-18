Grafton driver at the helm of 93-year-old train

ROLLING IN: The Rainforest Rattler is heading to Casino from Coffs Harbour and will be passing through Grafton.

ROLLING IN: The Rainforest Rattler is heading to Casino from Coffs Harbour and will be passing through Grafton. Mick Birtles

"There aren't too many jobs where your hobby can be your lively hood.”

So says one Grafton train driver who will be heading through town on the 93-year-old 'Rainforest Rattler'.

Rob Lougher has taken time out from his day job driving the significantly younger XPT, to transport passengers from Coffs Harbour to Casino on Monday, May 20.

The train driver of 30 years has worked with heritage trains for almost as long as he has been driving and Mr Lougher said he was especially lucky to have seen so much of state at the front of the machines.

"I know its a cliché but it is a labour of love.”

"The good thing about volunteering is you get to know your way around the old girls and if something goes wrong nine time out of ten you can fix it.”

"But there is the off time when you think geez, this is going to be a bit tight.”

Mr Lougher explained the opportunity to drive the Rattler through Grafton was down to years of training with a variety of engines and his "road knowledge”, industry-speak for knowing where the speed signs in any given area were.

The Lachlan Valley Railway was responsible for bringing the Rainforest Rattler to town and volunteer fitter Neil Manson said it was a great day out for families and pensioners alike.

"Everyone is welcome to bring a picnic basket and enjoy the ride through the beautiful Orara Valley.”

Tickets and information at www.rainforestrattler.com