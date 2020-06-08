Grafton driver caught over limit twice in two hours

A WOMAN suspended from driving has allegedly been caught drink-driving twice in the space of two hours in Grafton Monday morning.

It came as Coffs/Clarence police continued to enforce double demerits as part of a long weekend operation on the roads.

Acting Inspector Jarrod French said that a patrol pulled over a 29-year-old female driving on Villiers Street in Grafton at 6.45.

Police allege her license was suspended, and a breath test revealed she was over the limit.

She returned to Grafton police station for a secondary test which also showed her to be over the limit.

She was charged with driving while suspended, and special range drink driving and was advised not to drive again.

A little more than an hour later, at 8.10am the woman was seen driving north on Prince Street in Grafton and was again stopped for a test, and again returned a positive breath test.

Police seized her car keys to prevent her from driving, and she will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on July 27.

IN another incident, at 7pm Sunday night a 40-year-old driver from Queensland was detected travelling at 131km/h in the 80km/h roadworks zone at James Creek.

Police pulled over the blue Hyundai a short distance afterwords, and he was issued with a ticket from speeding in excess of 45km/h, and the license was suspended until December.

This speeding incident occurred just two days after another driver was caught travelling at 145km/h in an almost identical spot near Harwood.

That driver was issued with a penalty notice for Exceed Speed over 45km/h totalling $2482.

His licence was suspended for six months, registration plates seized and his bike registration cancelled for three months.

Police images of a bike caught speeding at 154km/h in an 80 zone near roadworks at the Harwood bridge.

Acting Inspector French said that local police had been assisted by a contingent of metropolitan patrols who were working the highways and main roads.

“We also have a full set of highway patrol and general duties staff on duty this weekend, and, touch woods that’s why we haven’t had many incidents,” he said.

Inspector French said that the local highway patrol had recorded seven drink driving offences to Monday morning, with general duties also recorded several instances.

On the whole, he said, the behaviour of drivers through the area had been good, and hoped it would continue.