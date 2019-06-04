Grafton driver defends title on home turf

TOO FAST: Andrew Firth has defended his V8 Dirt Modifieds NSW title at the Grafton Speedway on Saturday.

TOO FAST: Andrew Firth has defended his V8 Dirt Modifieds NSW title at the Grafton Speedway on Saturday. Michael Stead Photography

MOTORSPORT: Grafton speedway driver Andrew Firth defended his NSW V8 dirt modified racing title with a solid win at the season-closing Grafton Speedway event on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to take place earlier in the year, the rained-out event was moved to Saturday afternoon and proved to be a huge success despite the track being a little worn out.

"The track was a little bit how ya' going, but it was a great day of racing and we got plenty of families through,” Grafton Speedway racer Mick Colbett said.

The highlight of the day was the challenge for the NSW V8 Dirt Modified title and it was a hard-fought race eventually won by Grafton racing veteran Firth.

"It was a great race, it was really close and competitive and it was an awesome show for the crowd,” Colbett said.

Grafton local Chris Polsen was up for the challenge and eventually took second in the title race.

"It was awesome to see a couple of local guys up there on the podium, it's been a great season,” Colbett said.

Third place went to Mitchell Randall, but the night saw a range of competitors take part in six different events throughout the afternoon and into the evening at the Grafton Speedway.

Another highlight of the night was the 50-lap Tin Toppers which had drivers of all sorts teaming up to complete 25 laps apiece in a combined all-in race.

Speedway has long been a staple sport in the Clarence and the event certainly lit up Grafton on Saturday as powerful engines engulfed the area.