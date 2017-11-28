Grafton duo carves up Bellingen bowling

IN FORM: Kaitlin Pardoe top scored for Grafton High against Bellingen on 96 not out.

SCHOOL CRICKET: Grafton High School openers Kaitlin Pardoe and Ashleigh Ensbey have continued their dominance of the NSW CHS Girls Cricket Knockout with a thrilling performance to topple North Coast rival Bellingen High School.

Grafton was clinical in its approach to the contest, bowling strict lines to suffocate the Ballina side, winning the third round clash by 113 runs.

Pardoe came within one scoring shot of a century finishing the innings unbeaten on 96, with Ensbey at the other end on 55, as the pair pushed Grafton's total to 0-177 off 20 overs.

Ballina bowlers were not safe with the opening pair striking the ball to all parts of Lower Fisher Park, piercing gaps in the field and going over the top when it was necessary.

It now takes Ensbey and Pardoe to combined scores of 113 and 179 respectively across the opening two games of the tournament.

But as in any cricket match the batting performance is only as good as what the bowlers can do, and for Grafton High it was a scintillating effort with the cherry in hand.

All of the Grafton bowlers were successful, with the wickets shared among them as they contained Bellingen to 7-64 from its 20 overs.

Sharnay Thwaites was the pick of Grafton High's bowling attack, picking up two wickets for seven runs and Chantelle McDonald, Ensbey and Taylah Sutherland all chimed in with a wicket each.

The girls will now wait for their fourth-round clash with Hastings College which will take place on Wednesday this week.