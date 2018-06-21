Menu
ON FOR GOAL: Tyler Gaddes beats the goalie in the final at the Under 13s boys National Indoor Hockey Championship at Illawarra Sports Centre in Woolongong.
ON FOR GOAL: Tyler Gaddes beats the goalie in the final at the Under 13s boys National Indoor Hockey Championship at Illawarra Sports Centre in Woolongong.
Sport

Grafton duo clinch Indoor Hockey National title for NSW

Matthew Elkerton
by
17th Jan 2017 8:00 AM
HOCKEY: When Grafton hockey duo Tyler Gaddes and Rhys Cropper left for the Under-13 Indoor Hockey National Titles last week they had one thing on their mind - tasting gold.

The pair had been a part of the NSW side at the Outdoor State Championships, where they narrowly missed out on a gold medal to Victoria and they were not about to let history repeat itself.

The NSW side was dominant in most of their matches at the Illawarra Hockey Centre, starting the tournament with a 9-0 and 14-0 win before a draw with fellow grand finalists Victoria, and then cruising into the decider off the back of two 4-0 victories.

Gaddes managed to notch two goals in the grand final (adding to his personal tally of five for the tournament) to help NSW bring home the gold medal 4-2.

"It wasn't a bad way to finish the titles at all," he said. "One of them was meant to be a pass and I mishit it so badly it went in."

 

NSW defender Rhys Cropper aims to clear the ball at the Under 13s boys National Indoor Hockey Championship at Illawarra Sports Centre in Woolongong.
NSW defender Rhys Cropper aims to clear the ball at the Under 13s boys National Indoor Hockey Championship at Illawarra Sports Centre in Woolongong.

Cropper also found himself on the scorer's sheet despite playing in his preferred back position. The 13-year-old found the back of the net off a drag flick short corner and a field goal in NSW's 14-0 drubbing of South Australia.

The two Grafton players utilised their connection on field several times, able to read their mate's next move.

"We look out for each other," Gaddes said. "When he wanted to make a run, I slotted in behind him to cover and he did the same.

 

The NSW team with their gold medals featuring Rhys Cropper (front, third from right) and Gaddes (back, third from left).
The NSW team with their gold medals featuring Rhys Cropper (front, third from right) and Gaddes (back, third from left).

"It definitely helped having someone I know really well down there. It really came together nicely."

