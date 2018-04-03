Grafton earns national award for annual event

THE Grafton Midday Rotary Club has taken out a Public Relations Award for Best Single Event for last year's inaugural Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Reserve.

The award was presented at the 9640 Rotary District Conference held at the Gold Coast Queensland.

"I'm always on the lookout for activities that provide the community with social events to come out and support, which in turn also supports the ideals of Rotary," Club president Brian Lane said.

Carols Sub-Committee Rotarian Peter Robinson and Clarence Valley Orchestra Conductor and Secretary of the Grafton Midday Club Greg Butcher, both said it was an extremely successful venture taken on by the Club which was greatly benefited by the whole Clarence Valley, with over 1,100 people in attendance.

"It is fantastic to win an award from within our Rotary District for all the Midday Club's hard work of 12 months preparation," he said.

Grafton Midday is part of Rotary District 9640 which includes 51 clubs and more than 1200 members across the New South Wales-Queensland border and is located between the four Gs - Grafton in the southeast, Glen Innes in the southwest, Goondiwindi in the northwest and the Gold Coast in the northeast.

At the Gold Coast Conference, the network of Rotarians listened to world-class speakers, embracing Rotary as a place of fellowship and somewhere people can share the same ideas in relation to this year's Rotary theme 'Making a Difference'.

Rotary's Carols by Candlelight will be on again this year, at Alumy Creek Reserve on Saturday, December 1, so put it in your diaries now for a great family night out. You can check out their Facebook page also from last year's event.