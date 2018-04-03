Grafton fight night gets new date

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club is gearing up to host a live fight night at the CRJC racecourse on May 5.

BOXING: Grafton Amateur Boxing Club has been forced to change the date of its upcoming fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club to May 5.

The fight night was meant to take place on April 14, but a bungle with paperwork to governing body League Boxing Australia meant the date had to be postponed.

Grafton trainer Dean Cribb said it had been a tough process, but could potentially prove to be a windfall for the club.

"It has been a bit of a pain in the arse, but I guess that's how it is,” he said.

"I already had 22 nominations for the tournament, and I am sure they are all going to come for the night, but we might even get a few more.”

Cribb was in Newcastle for a fight night a week ago and said he was approached by at least four trainers who wanted to bring fighters to Grafton.

The trainer will also be taking Grafton fighter Zac Cotten to Gunnedah this weekend and expects to get a few more fighters to come back our way.

Cribb was also given the opportunity to sit in the corner for a WBF World Title fight at Newcastle last week for a visiting Argentinian boxer.

"I got to help out with water and doing his gloves and talking in between rounds,” Cribb said. "It was a great experience to be a part of.”