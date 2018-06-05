Grafton fighters come out on top at Newcastle

BOXING: Grafton Amateur Boxing Club pugilist Jesse van Boogaard has maintained an undefeated start to his amateur boxing career earning a unanimous decision victory in the ring at the weekend.

The teenage fighter gave away more than five kilograms to his opponent, but refused to wilt in his offence as he left the judges no other option.

Van Boogaard was one of three fighters from the Grafton club to make the trip down to Newcastle, along with coach Dean Cribb.

Samuel McKechnie also stepped between the ropes against a bigger opponent in Newcastle's Lei Vaiavella.

"Sam fought his a--e off in that bout and came away with the unanimous decision,” Cribb said.

Cribb's final fighter was young up-and-comer Jaiden Harrison, who fought in his first competitive bout but ran out of steam late in the bout.

"Jaiden went out and did himself proud, he stood tall but I think it was that first fighter's jitters that got him,” Cribb said.

The club will now turn its attention to its own live amateur fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club on June 23.