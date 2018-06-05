Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighters Sam McKechnie, Jaiden Harrison and Jesse van Boogaard with club trainer Dean Cribb.
Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighters Sam McKechnie, Jaiden Harrison and Jesse van Boogaard with club trainer Dean Cribb. Facebook
Boxing

Grafton fighters come out on top at Newcastle

5th Jun 2018 4:00 AM

BOXING: Grafton Amateur Boxing Club pugilist Jesse van Boogaard has maintained an undefeated start to his amateur boxing career earning a unanimous decision victory in the ring at the weekend.

The teenage fighter gave away more than five kilograms to his opponent, but refused to wilt in his offence as he left the judges no other option.

Van Boogaard was one of three fighters from the Grafton club to make the trip down to Newcastle, along with coach Dean Cribb.

Samuel McKechnie also stepped between the ropes against a bigger opponent in Newcastle's Lei Vaiavella.

"Sam fought his a--e off in that bout and came away with the unanimous decision,” Cribb said.

Cribb's final fighter was young up-and-comer Jaiden Harrison, who fought in his first competitive bout but ran out of steam late in the bout.

"Jaiden went out and did himself proud, he stood tall but I think it was that first fighter's jitters that got him,” Cribb said.

The club will now turn its attention to its own live amateur fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club on June 23.

boxing combat sports dean cribb grafton amateur boxing club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Crime spree ends in jail time

    premium_icon Crime spree ends in jail time

    News A WOMAN who used a replica firearm in an attempt to hijack a car to flee from police following a pursuit from Ulmarra to Mororo has been sentenced

    Infamous pothole back again

    Infamous pothole back again

    News Near McAuley Catholic College and BP Tornik is an infamous pothole

    PATH TO 2027: The solution for Clarence Valley's bored youth

    PATH TO 2027: The solution for Clarence Valley's bored youth

    News An event every month puts fun into lives of our youth

    HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

    premium_icon HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

    Rugby League SULLIVAN and Wicks agree derby clash was one of the best in history.

    Local Partners