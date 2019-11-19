Grafton firey’s emotional reunion with heart-attack heroes

Victorian CFA volunteers Luke Summerscales and Jessica Jacobs with Grafton National Parks and Wildlife division commander John Kennedy who they saved after he suffered a heart attack, after radio hosts PJ & Jase from KIIS FM Melbourne, who reunited them this week as part of their Epic Tale series.

In November 2019, far from their Victorian home, two Victorian volunteer firefighters showed a determination to keep a man they’d only just met alive, as he collapsed in front of them from a heart attack while fighting the massive bushfires of the year.

For Luke Summerscales and Jessica Jacobs, CPR for 45 minutes helped keep Grafton National Parks and Wildlife Divisional Commander John Kennedy alive to be rescued in a delicate and well-planned operation.

John recovered back to his Grafton home, and while the pair received news and even contact with Mr Kennedy about his condition, they were determined to catch up with for a beer to see his recovery first hand.

But thanks to COVID, the meeting hadn’t been able to take place - until this week.

While recounting their ‘Epic Tale’ over three days for KIIS FM’s Jase and PJ In The Morning show in Melbourne, the radio station surprised the pair, with John walking through the door to reunite with them.

“It’s beer and hugs time,” he beamed, as the shocked pair gasped on-air with surprise at seeing the man whose life they saved more than a year ago.

The back story is one worth retelling.

In November 2019, a CFA strike team were on their 2nd last day of deployment in a remote mountain range near the Ramornie National Park, west of Grafton. As Luke and Jess were conducting backburning to prevent further wildfires in the area, Mr Kennedy, the divisional commander fell to the ground and suffered a heart attack.



Luke and Jess were the first responders to the incident and gave CPR to John for 45 minutes, while other firefighters protected them from the smoke and fire burning around them.

They eventually were able to locate and use some defibrillator machines, bringing John back to life three times until he could eventually breathe on his own. A rescue helicopter arrived, however due to the steep terrain it couldn’t land on the site.

The Westpac Rescue Chopper stops at Grafton Airport on the way to taking a National Parks and Wildlife Service firefighter who collapsed while fighting fires near Jackadgery. Photo: Frank Redward.

An ambulance arrived and eventually took him to a safe place where the helicopter could land and take him to the Gold Coast. John then spent two weeks in hospital. He had two major blockages in his arteries that required surgery.

It was an event that had a profound effect on all of them, with Jess saying the enormity of what they had done not hitting them until they returned home.

“I’m one of those people that keeps everything in, and wants to be everyone else’s rock,” Jess said. “So I was strong for everyone else and kept my own emotions in.

“It was only once I got home, that’s when it really hit, and that’s when I felt like I could really process it.”

“Five days afterwards at work, I broke down after receiving an email from John from hospital... and it was just like wow.”

“I have that email on my phone, and it was pretty much John telling us in very few words ‘You saved a man’s life today, let that sink in’,” Luke said with his voice breaking up.’



“And.. even now, it upsets me, in a good way.”

As tears flowed in an emotional reunion, John told the pair just what their actions on the day meant to him.

“Thank you for not giving up on me,” he said. “I’ve heard it so many times.

“Here I am, living the dream, larger than life, uglier than ever.

“I have done so many things in the days since you guys saved me, just things like hug my son and pat my dogs,and I couldn’t have done any of those things unless you guys went ‘You know what, we’re not letting this bastard die.’.

“There’s no way John, there’s no way,” Jess said.

John then told the listeners a message that he had taken from the whole experience.

“My plea is to anybody who’s in that situation is to have a go. Don’t give up.”

“Now,” he said, turning back to the pair. “You’re getting more kisses and hugs.”

You can hear the Epic Tale in full by visiting the link: https://www.kiis1011.com.au/shows/jase-pj/

