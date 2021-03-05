Menu
Grafton Fire Station will have a new remote piloted aircraft/drone to help them fight fires from above
News

Grafton fireys get help from eyes in the sky

Adam Hourigan
5th Mar 2021 11:07 AM
It is one of only four in the state, and now Grafton Fire Station will get a hand at fighting fires from their eyes in the sky.

The station has received a state-of-the-art Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) – or drone, to assist with fire related incidents and emergencies, the first in the Northern Rivers region.

The lightweight and easily manoeuvred machines can be operated up to 500 metres away from the pilot and can relay high resolution images from hard-to-reach locations.

The RPAS units can live stream footage and photos of incidents to an internal viewing system in real time giving firefighters the ability to map incidents as they occur.

These drones were used by Fire and Rescue NSW during the 2019/2020 bushfire season to assist with firefighting and with damage assessments and salvage operations.

Grafton Fire Station Captain Garry Reardon said the new machines would not only help protect the Grafton community – but our firefighters as well.

“With this new technology we are able to get real time images of areas that may be dangerous or difficult to reach on foot and pre plan for incidents before they occur,” he said.

“We will also be able to use the RPAS for rapid damage assessments following major incidents, allowing clean up and salvage operations to occur and for communities to return home sooner.”

