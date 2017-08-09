Grafton firie takes on blaze in Canada

Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino.

A Grafton firefighter has joined the ranks of a 100-strong Australian taskforce assisting in bushfire fighting in Canada.

Forestry Corporation firefighters from Eden, Walcha, Grafton and Casino have been deployed to British Columbia, Canada to help local fire fighters battle wildfires tearing though the region.

Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino are all advanced firefighters with experience in steep forested country.

Forestry Corporation of NSW Forest Protection Manager Karel Zejbrlik said the taskforce had been deployed to Canada for 42 days to help with their current fire emergency.

"As one of NSW's four firefighting authorities, Forestry Corporation plays an important role in preventing and managing wildfires in NSW and our staff are always ready to pitch in during emergencies interstate and overseas when required,” Mr Zejbrlik said.

"The team of firefighters we've deployed to Canada are highly trained and have years of firefighting experience, including in pine forests similar to those in north America.

"Deployments like this are an important opportunity for our firefighters to contribute to broader firefighting efforts and their contributions as part of this taskforce will help take the pressure off communities battling intense wildfires.

"The team will also build on their firefighting knowledge and experience and identify opportunities to help us improve fire management in our local State forests as well.”