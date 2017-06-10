Grafton firies recognised for years of hard work

THE community relies on our fire fighters for a lot, and the years of dedication put forward by Grafton Fire and Rescue members Chris Lawler and Phil Truesdale have not gone unnoticed.

While Mr Lawler has been in the game for 19 years, and Mr Truesdale for 16, they were both recognised with 15 years of long service medals last week.

"I wanted to give something back to the community,” Mr Lawler said.

"You get a good feeling knowing you're helping people in some way, sometimes it's fairly major and other times it's only little things, but it's just good to know you're doing your part.”

Mr Lawler said there have been many good moments in his time as a fire fighter, but there have also been harrowing ones too.

"Some of the things I've gone to over the years have been a little bit distressing, you tend to try and put them out of your mind and move on, otherwise you wouldn't be able to do the job,” he said.

"There has been good parts, the camaraderie, the mateship with the people you work with because you get to work quite closely with the work environment sometimes, particularly at a a fire or a rescue.

"Most of the time it is easy, but when it's hard, it's hard.”

One of the most important parts of being a firie, according to Mr Lawler, is being able to think on your feet.

"You've got to look outside the box a bit, because every job you go to are different,” he said.

"The fires are physically demanding, if you go to a car accident, it's physically and quite mentally demanding.”

After being around the Grafton station for 19 years, Mr Lawler had had a number of roles including Deputy Captain, but it's the teamwork in all the roles he enjoys.

"I like working with other people closely, I like being able to know I've helped the person out, you don't expect anything in return, you are just doing your bit, I just like the challenge I guess,” he said.

Chris Lawler and Phil Truesdale with Grafton Fire and Rescue station officer Col Drayton after receiving their 15 years of service medals.

Mr Truesdale has only been in Grafton since August last year, but for more than 15 years he's been dedicated to NSW Fire and Rescue.

"I was in Mullumbimby and a couple of mates were stationed in Sydney and I saw it advertised in the paper and I phoned them up and asked what do you think of this, and they said 'oh yeah, give it a shot', so I went from there,” he said.

Mr Truesdale has never looked back from there, and now he's in Grafton, enjoying every minute of it.

"It's great fun, this is the third different station I've been at and even though they might do things slightly differently, all the people are great people, I still stay in contact with quite a few of them,” he said.

"(I joined) Grafton on August 3 last year, it's a lot busier station, I was from Murwillumbah, so it's a lot busier, as in they've got two stations one either side of the bridge.”

When Mr Truesdale was at Murwillumbah, he was part of the interstate team of fire fighters who went to Victoria to help with the Black Saturday fires in 2009.

"It was good because we worked in with a lot of country fire stations, like the RFS were down there from NSW and the CFA were down there from Victoria and it was good work with those guys,” he said.

"We went down a week after the main fire went through, and back then all the towns that were badly affected were cordoned off for forensic investigations.

"We predominately were blackening out a lot of area and there was a lake that has a tag of 'the million dollar row lake', that a lot of people from Melbourne have house boats and stuff there, it looked like the fire was going to be heading there, so we went there to protect that, but it didn't end up getting within a cooee of us.

"It was just into the logistics of it all, it was pretty big thing to see, not in a good way, if you know what I mean.”

Mr Turesdale works in the Mines in Dolby as part of the fire and rescue team, two weeks on, two weeks off.