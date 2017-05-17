Grafton Floral Art blooms for cancer research

Helen Campbell and Yvonne McSwan at the Grafton Floral Society's Mother's Day morning tea on Friday, May 12.

Some of Grafton's most regular supporters of the Biggest Morning Tea at the Grafton Floral Art Society held their Biggest Morning Tea last Friday at the Joan Muir Community Centre.

It was a well patronised event being before Mother's Day, and with a wide range of floral arrangements for sale alongside the popular raffles, tombolas and a mass of home cooking for sale.

The morning raised more than well over $1000 and the group paid tribute to Vickie Valje and her staff from the hall for the organisation.

After the morning tea was served the raffle with four (4) prizes to be won held everyone spellbound. The major prize went to a previous member Dulcie Beazley 44B 2nd prize Elva Austen 91B 3rd Thelma Perrett 77B, and 4th again to Dulcie Beazley 40B.

Congratulations to Joy Ward who was the first drawn for the lucky door prize.

Again the ever popular Tombola caused much fun and everyone appeared to enjoy.

The Trade Table did brisk business with floral arrangements and baskets of flowers. A mass of home cooking was displayed, pickles, jams and craft items all sold well.

As it was a Devonshire Morning Tea, the tables were attractively decorated, and our thanks to extra helpers, Thelma, Lyn, Leone, and Rhonda. There assistance was greatly appreciated.