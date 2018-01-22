Grafton gallery boss to retire after 15 years at helm

Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean will be leaving her role at the end of March after 15 years at the helm.

ONE of Clarence Valley Council's top positions is being advertised after Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean announced she will be leaving at the end of March.

Ms McBean has been in the driving seat at the gallery since 2003 overseeing some of the institution's defining collections as well as the rise and rise of the gallery's nationally recognised Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA).

She said the gallery had been an important part of her life but felt it was a "good time for a changeover.”

"With the soon-to-be introduced new business plan and possible extension of the gallery, the new directorship will be a really attractive position. Someone can come in knowing that a plan is under way to implement and the possibility of a major building is an exciting prospect,” she said.

Ms McBean cited the acquisition of the rare Lindt photographs and the entire back catalogue of Ken Done's screenprints into the gallery's collections (the largest on the North Coast), as significant moments during her time at the gallery along with the development of their signature art award the JADA.

"It's grown from a $5000 prize to now offering $40,000. Entries have increased from 200 to more than 500 and is now one of Australia's premier art awards.”

Ms McBean was also responsible for implementing the Gallery Foundation in 2004 which has gone on to establish signature events like Gate to Plate and Art in the Paddock which, through community support, has helped fund raise thousands of dollars to reinvest in the gallery.

She said although she will be sad to leave, it felt like the right time to hand the role over to someone new.

"The gallery turns 30 this March and I've been here as director for 15 years. Before that I was education and public programs officer so that's more than 20 years at the gallery.”

She said apart from overseeing the operational side of the gallery the new director will also see how "loved” it is.

"They will realise the incredible support the gallery has by the community, the huge volunteer program we operate including the Friends (of the Gallery) and Foundation and Advisory committees. We really couldn't function without them.”

While Ms McBean's journey at the gallery will come to an end this year, her other role will get even busier.

"I'm expecting three new grandchildren to arrive this year, twin girls and my oldest daughter's also having her first baby.”

Do you have what it takes to be a gallery director?

COUNCIL recently started advertising the position with some of the following requirements and information cited:

Essential: Tertiary qualification in Visual Arts, current driver's licence. Experience and proven ability in contemporary public art museum practice and the development and delivery of arts and cultural programs. Demonstrated curatorial experience.

Other related skills: staff management, computer literacy, communication including public speaking, execution of business strategies, ability to generate income, financial management.

The gallery presents more than 40 exhibitions and 70 programs and events each year.

Salary range for the permanent full time position is $79,433-$94,725 plus superannuation.

Closing date: Monday, February 12, 2018 at 4pm (NSW time).

Applications must be lodged online via Council's website www.clarence.nsw.gov.au.

Full job description on council's website.