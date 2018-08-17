Menu
Clarence Valley Council's Alex Litchfield at the Grafton gallery's tourism hub.
Grafton gallery now open 7 days a week

Lesley Apps
by
17th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

THE Grafton Regional Gallery will now be open seven days a week thanks to a new tourism accreditation.

One of the Clarence Valley's visitor hotspots, the cultural institution received the Accredited Visitor Information Centre seal of approval after proving itself as a reliable hub for tourism services.

Clarence Valley Council destination management officer, Lou Gumb said council had applied for the accreditation as part of the transitioning process after the static information centre on the highway was closed last year.

"It was part of the plan. Research shows that collating with an established tourism destination (like the gallery) are the ones that succeed,” Ms Gumb.

She said council's tourism staff would still look after the whole Clarence region including the Calypso hub and markets pop-ups but the gallery was currently the only accredited tourism venue which meant there would be people available to help with tourism inquiries everyday.

"We have also been working with gallery director Niomi Sands, training with her volunteers on visitor information services. The portal they have had at the gallery showed it worked really well. It's a really good partnership and means someone will be there all the time.”

Ms Gumb said the accreditation also meant there would be new highway signage to help draw visitors over the bridge and into the centre of town.

"This is a tried and tested model used across NSW and will be a more efficient use of council finances through cross promotion and sharing resources.”

Although most visitors inquiries still come through social media platforms, having a physical presence in such an appealing location will be positive addition to their tourism footprint.

"It's the perfect timing for the Jacaranda Festival coming in the next couple of months.”

