Grafton gem along the Clarence River remains on the market

1 Mary St, Grafton was up for auction on Saturday February 15, 2020, but despite not being sold, is expected to be gone in the next week. Photo: First National Real Estate

More than 40 people were in attendance as 1 Mary St in Grafton went up for auction today.

David Lovell, Director/Sales at First National Real Estate said interest has been high despite going bid-less at the auction.

A large crowd at the First National Real Estate auction at 1 Mary St, Grafton on Saturday February 15, 2020.

“At the moment there are at least five people who are very keen. There are people from Port Macquarie who couldn’t get here, there’s a gentleman from Brisbane and there are a few from here in Grafton,” Mr Lovell said.

“There is every chance it could still go this afternoon but if not it will probably go early next week.”

Lovell described the property as a piece of history in an “unbeatable location.”

“From the feedback we’ve had over the last month and the 60 or 70 people we’ve had through, the main thing is it’s unbeatable location,” he said.

“This is apparently the most natural high ground in Grafton meaning it’s flood free. This is where the beginning of the residential area in Grafton first started and people love the prize location.”

While many of Grafton’s older homes often require a large cash injection to bring them to modern day standards, Lovell said 1 Mary St, in a quiet neighbourhood, is only in need of the smaller touches.

‘The home can be renovated, the home can be fixed but one thing you can’t replace is location and the neighbourhood. People are saying let’s get that right then we can fiddle around with the rest,” he said.

“It has been renovated externally completely. It’s been reguttered, repainted and reroofed so it’s really just cosmetic stuff to be done by the new owner.”

If interested in the property, Lovell said parties must move quick with a number of buyers expressing keen interest in the property.

“It will now be sold by private treaty sot it will be sold today or we’ll get an offer throughout the week and we’ll go from there,” he said.