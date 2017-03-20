Grafton gets a dose of international sound

Guitarist Johannes Moller warms up before his performance at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium continued its stellar line-up of musical prowess last Thursday night, continuing the run of talented artists the city of Grafton has been endowed with lately.

On this occasion the internationally-lauded classical guitarist Johannes Moller was at the helm, armed with his six-string guitar and a young lifetime of acutely honed talented.

Moller trades his virtuosic wears across the globe and fresh from his Australian metropolitan performances, landed in Grafton (by car with his five-year-old son) for a masterclass and concert.

Moller is in the country for a 15-date series of shows and the Clarence was fortunate enough to sequester his breathtaking acumen on the instrument that he describes as being an international one.

Swedish born and Amsterdam Conservatorium based Moller said he always enjoyed playing in Australia.

"It's been a very good response so far. It's a fantastic place, and a very nice people. I can see why people want to move down here.”

Moller performs mostly original instrumentals, and lets the guitar do most of the talking while he is on stage.

"I'm originally trained in classical guitar but write and perform my own music influenced by other cultures, like Indian and Chinese.

"I still play modern classical as well old favourites people will recognise. I try to take my audiences on a bit of journey. You can find the guitar every where in the world, by nature it's small and portable instrument.”

Moller's "Visiting Artist Concert” was another sell-out for the Con, its previous performance by Spooky Men's Chorale, had so much ticket demand they had to move it to the Christ Church Cathedral.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium's next item in the Visiting Artists Concert Series is Australian Brass Quintet who will perform in Grafton on May 2.