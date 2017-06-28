Grafton gets boost for digital learning

HI-TECH: Member for Page Kevin Hogan is run through some of the projects by the Grafton High Year 7 STEM class after announcing a $50k digital grant for schools in the Clarence.

ON ANY given day at Grafton High School, this Year 7 class could have aeroplanes flying from side to side, steam-powered boats and even fighting robots.

Welcome to STEM.

Short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, it is one of the hot new subjects for students, and yesterday they were busily running after their robot creations.

And thanks to a Federal Government grant there will be a lot more of it as Member for Page Kevin Hogan today announced a $50,000 grant for a new Digital Literacy program at Grafton High School.

"This is about making sure our students get the support and skills they need for the future,” Mr Hogan said.

"Congratulations to Grafton High School which has been selected from almost 1800 applications for this funding which goes to show the potential of their project.

"The Grafton Community of Schools Digital Literacy project will provide professional development through a mentor teacher training project model and the creation of Makerspaces to assist in the delivery of the Australian Curriculum: Digital Technologies curriculum in six schools. They are Grafton High, South Grafton High, Grafton Public, Westlawn Public, South Grafton Public and Gilllwinga.”

Relieving principal Daniel Moar at Grafton High said that the money would also be used to fund further resources for the subject.

"We run the STEM classes in Year 7, and it's all project based learning for the kids, as well as coding which is one of the key skills that they need to have,” he said.

"But it's also getting kids to understand that maths isn't just learned in maths, and engineering isn't just engineering, it's across all subjects and there's real world uses for this.

"And it's been a huge success.”

Mr Hogan was in Grafton after earlier opening the $2.5million Clarence Valley Regional Airport upgrade project.

The upgrade included strengthening and reshaping the runway and apron, a hard-stand area for rotary wing aircraft, and an extension of the existing terminal building.