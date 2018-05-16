Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

GRAFTON Sports Complex could soon be under the control of the Police and Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) after Clarence Valley Council made an in-principle agreement to transfer the complex and surrounding land to the club.

A report from council general manager Ashley Lindsay this would allow the organisation to carry out necessary maintenance of the complex and to expand it by 500sqm, as well as add a mezzanine floor.

"The outcome will result in a more efficient utilisation of the building and provide much-needed youth services for the Clarence Valley, ” the report reads.

The transfer is conditional upon the PCYC completing a mutually beneficial negotiation with both Grafton Basketball Association and Grafton Ghosts rugby league team.

There are also provisions to ensure the complex is maintained for future use by the community, especially if the PCYC stopped operating it.

The report states the handover of the building and land is contingent on the PCYC obtaining funding to modify and refurbish the building.

The PCYC has applied for a grant from the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Transfer of the complex to PCYC would also attract new police youth officers to the Valley, funded from the core local command police budget, the report said.

It said such officers are long- term funded and deal with children at extreme risk of falling into a life of crime, and are badly needed in the Clarence Valley.

Mayor Jim Simmons said he felt some protection for returning the property to council ownership in case the PCYC withdrew its operations.

Cr Baker sought to put a formal registration on the title of the complex that named Clarence Valley Council as the beneficiary if the PCYC stopped operating the centre.

The wording added to the motion with support of the mover of the motion, Cr Lysaught.

The motion was carried unanimously.