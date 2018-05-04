Grafton gets Lismore weekend races

Trevor Hardy-trained Elite Doubleo (centre, blue) gets the nod in a photo finish at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Australia Day race day.

RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club will return to racing much earlier than expected, with Lismore's meeting transferred to the Grafton Racecourse tomorrow.

Lismore's meeting was abandoned midweek after concerns were raised over whether the track would be fit for running.

The last meeting held at the Lismore Turf Club was in very heavy conditions, and as a result the track has been slow to recover from the meeting. The track was deemed a hazard to the safety of horses and jockeys this weekend.

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said the club was happy to offer their support as soon as the Lismore meeting looked in dire straits.

"When we were made aware of their predicament, we offered our track as a potential back-up venue,” Beattie said.

"We are very pleased that we are in a position to support the industry and keep as many race meetings on as possible.

"As is always the case there will be a number of race meetings lost throughout the winter months, and the further we go into winter the harder it is for other clubs to help out.

"With our track in such great order, it would be wrong not to help out.”

Beattie said the Grafton Racecourse looks better now, than it ever has at this same time each year and praised course manager Drew Cookson for his efforts.

While Grafton is backing up from hosting a meeting on Monday, Beattie said with rail positions where they are it won't be a problem.

"The rail will be out six metres on the straight which means the horses will be running on an unused pad,” he said. "It is the benefit of having a spacious track and great management systems.”

The club will be throwing the gates wide open for the meeting with free entry to the track and members area, as well as free kids' entertainment and face painting.

Boxing night will not be impacted

Beattie also promised that the extra race meeting would have no impact on the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club's fight night at the track tomorrow.

"The boxing will definitely still go ahead,” he said. "While the races are free, if you want to stay around for the boxing, you must purchase a ticket.”