Grafton Ghosts girls launching title bid

IN FORM: Ghosts captain Elle Moss has lead her side to three straight wins. Greg Moss

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts are having a stellar season in the Group 2 Ladies League Tag season and are the in-form side with three wins in a row ahead of a clash with the Coffs Harbour Comets tomorrow.

Grafton are sitting in second place, just one point off league leaders Macksville at the top of a tight Group 2 table and Moss is focused on the job at hand despite selection into the representative squad to play in Glen Innes next month.

"I haven't thought too much about the North Coast game, I'm very much a 'one game at a time' type of person so I probably won't think about it until it's right on top of me,” Moss said.

"I've just been thinking about our club and where we need to go at the moment.”

This year marks the second year of the Ghosts' time in the league tag competition and after a solid inaugural season Grafton are progressing rapidly.

"We've really built on the foundations from the start of the season and we're really growing and getting better. We're really gelling and combinations are starting to flow,” she said.

"The team has had a couple of good wins in recent weeks and we're happy with that but we know we just need to keep taking it game for game.”

The Ghosts will want to keep their streak alive tomorrow morning but the Comets will be looking to do anything they can to claw their way back into the top five.

Group 2 ladies league tag action kicks off between the two sides at the Geoff King Motors Complex in Coffs Harbour at 11am tomorrow.