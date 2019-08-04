Grafton Ghosts ready to take on Coffs Comets

LEADER: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks will look to inspire his troops against Coffs Harbour.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts first-grade side know what they've got to do to earn a win over the Coffs Harbour Comets and book themselves a home grand final.

The question is, can they do it?

According to Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields, the answer is an emphatic "yes”.

After a solid week on the training paddock following a tough 12-6 win over the South Grafton Rebels, Greenshields said the Ghosts were primed to take on the Group 2 2019 minor premiers in Sunday's grand final qualifier at Coffs Harbour.

"Without a doubt we're all confident, we have a 100per cent belief that we can win,” Greenshields said.

"There's also extra motivation in the chance for a home grand final, we all know how special that is for the supporters and the club, we know it's on the line and I think all the experienced blokes will have to come together and make sure we lead by example.”

Greenshields admitted last weekend wasn't the best performance from the Ghosts but the team had learnt a lot from the match.

"We had a really fantastic preparation this week, we learnt a lot from the game last weekend against the Rebels and this week at training we worked on a few things and we're well and truly prepared,” he said.

The Ghosts have named a largely unchanged side from the one that earned bragging rights over the Rebels last weekend.

In the pressure-filled finals, Greenshields said it was a bonus to have consistency in their side, especially across their spine and forward pack.

"We've been lucky that we have kept our core spine of hooker, halves and fullback intact for most of the season, as well as our big forwards up front,” he said.

"I don't know how many games we've played together but it helps. If that core group all turn up and we all put in our best performance as individuals and together as a team, we will be hard to beat.”

The Grafton Ghosts reserve-grade side will also be looking to earn a grand final berth on Sunday, when they take on Sawtell.

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts reserve grade will take on Sawtell at 1pm, while first grade will take on Coffs Harbour Comets at 2.20pm. Both games are at Geoff King Motors Ground, Coffs Harbour.