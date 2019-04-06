Menu
ROOKIE COACH: Brett Wicks has taken up the coaching role of the Grafton Ghosts reserve grade side for 2019.
Rugby League

Grafton Ghosts reserve grade has strength in numbers

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Apr 2019 9:59 AM
RESERVE GRADE: The Grafton Ghosts have a wealth of riches when it comes to their depth this season, with up to 35 players registering for the team ahead of the 2019 Group 2 season.

The influx of players will give rookie coach Brett Wicks (pictured) plenty to choose from when he decides on his line-up each week.

Wicks has picked up the clipboard to coach the reserve grade side for 2019, while still playing for the first grade team, where he will start this week off the bench.

The reserves will look to improve from last year's efforts where they finished at the bottom of the ladder.

