Grafton Ghosts rue missed chances in upset loss

PROBING: Grafton Ghosts halfback Brad Billsborough looking for a gap in the Sawtell Panthers defence in their Group 2 clash at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: After suffering their first loss of the season to a determined Sawtell Panthers outfit on Sunday, the Grafton Ghosts will look to bounce back when they host the 2018 premiers Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field.

While the Ghosts held a four-try to three advantage over the Panthers, an off day with the boot for hooker Todd Cameron saw him miss all four shots at goal, as the Ghosts fell four points short in the 20-16 loss.

One Ghosts player was sent from the field, while another was sent to the sin bin, as a penalty goal late in the second took the Panthers to an eight-point lead .

Ghosts president Gary Gillespie said the side was left to rue their missed opportunities.

"At the end of the day we did score more tries than our opposition, but there was just a little bit of ill-discipline that cost us and we need to rein that in,” he said.

"If the boys had of played with discipline, it wouldn't have mattered that Todd missed four goals.

"Overall it wasn't the result that we wanted but I feel that we'll only improve.”

The Ghosts will be keen to put the loss behind them, as they prepare for their toughest assignment this year when they play the Comets on Sunday at Frank McGuren Field.

"They're the benchmark and everyone has to beat the benchmark,” Gillespie said.

"This match will be an acid test for us and the boys will be looking to bounce back bigger, better and stronger. We will be all guns blazing and hoping to come away with the win.”

The Ghosts will be expecting to welcome back to the team centre Dylan Collett and forward Matt Muller, while Mitch Lollback could make his long-awaited return to the Ghosts next round as well.