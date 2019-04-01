Grafton Ghosts stalwarts recognised at 2019 season launch

QUESTION TIME: Jamie Lyons, Clint Greenshields, Danny Wicks and Richie Williamson field some questions during the Grafton Ghosts' 2019 season launch.

QUESTION TIME: Jamie Lyons, Clint Greenshields, Danny Wicks and Richie Williamson field some questions during the Grafton Ghosts' 2019 season launch. Robin Smith

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the countdown to the Group2 season entering the final week, the Grafton Ghosts officially launched their 2019 season on Saturday night.

While the focus might have been on the upcoming year which will kick off on Sunday for the Ghosts at home against Orara Valley, the club used the night to honour two of their long-time stalwarts.

Grafton Ghosts president Gary Gillespie said there was also the presentation of their Club Legend award to Max Lollback, and life membership bestowed upon Ron Skinner that night.

"We presented the two gentlemen much-deserved awards, which was a real honour,” Gillespie said.

"Max was a player in the original Ghosts side from 1963 and between himself, his son Eric and grandsons Dan and Mitch, there's probably no-one who has helped produce more games for the Ghosts.

ABOVE: Grafton Ghosts president Gary Gillespie with 2019 club legend Max Lollback. BELOW: Ron Skinner with Jamie Lyons after Jamie presented Ron with Grafton Ghosts' life membership. Contributed

"I would say without doubt Ron would be our longest-serving sponsor.

"He also joined the club in 1963 as a player and since then he has served at every level of the club.

"Being a mad Manly (Warringah Sea Eagles) fan, to have Jamie Lyon, an ex-Manly player, present the award just made it all the more special.”

Ron Skinner with Jamie Lyons after Jamie presented Ron with Grafton Ghosts' life membership. Robin Smith

Gillespie said the season launch was a great night, and hoped it would set the tone for the rest of the year.

"We have had sponsors' nights in the past but we haven't had a season launch like this before, so it was great to be able to do it,” he said.

"We probably had more than 100 people at the GDSC and we were very happy with the response we got.

"There were a mixture of players and sponsors and supporters, which was great.

"Something else that we did this year that we haven't in the past was we presented all of our first grade sponsors with a copy of the first grade jumper, so they've all got their own jumper to wear or put on display.”

EXCITED FAN: Danny Wicks with Dominic Blanch just after Danny had signed the jersey. Robin Smith

The Grafton Ghosts will host the Orara Valley Axemen at Frank McGuren Field to start the 2019 season this Sunday, with the ladies league tag starting from 11am.

First grade will kick off at 2.35pm.