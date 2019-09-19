Grafton girls claim nail-biting DEX Shield victory

ELATION: Grafton High celebrate with Sophie Swanson after winning the 2019 Daily Examiner shield league tag final between South Grafton High and Grafton High on Wednesday night.

ELATION: Grafton High celebrate with Sophie Swanson after winning the 2019 Daily Examiner shield league tag final between South Grafton High and Grafton High on Wednesday night. Adam Hourigan

GIRLS LEAGUE TAG: The Daily Examiner Shield Girls' League Tag final was fought between two fierce rivals last night as Grafton High took on South Grafton High for the title.

The encounter was tight from the get-go with neither side able to make space against a high-pressing defensive line.

South Grafton looked likely to find a gap with some solid movement but Grafton held strong as they went into half-time locked at 0-0.

Just as the game looked likely to go scoreless, Grafton's Sophie Swanson went on a steaming solo run and made a brilliant lunge for the line to sneak home then Shayla Hayton converted the kick.

Grafton held strong to finish the game as 6-0 winners with South Grafton's Talara Taylor awarded player of the series.

Grafton coach Elle Bowden-Betts was pleased with her side's display.

"It was a really good performance. We had a couple of girls out so we knew we had to go out there and defend hard and that with patience we would get the result over the line. The girls stuck to the game plan really well, it was good to see,” Bowden-Betts said.

"We were just going hard in defence and trying to spread the ball a bit in attack. We backed the experience we had in the team. We had a few juniors who played league tag this year and some seniors playing club footy so we got behind them.”

Bowden-Betts said she had no trouble bringing the group together as the future of the league tag looks bright at the school.

"They pretty much gelled straightaway and got the younger girls involved perfectly.

"That team that was out there today was mostly juniors so we should be pretty strong in the years to come. League tag is growing in Grafton but at Grafton High we have a really big strong base for the sport.”