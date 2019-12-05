Grafton girls seal state finals berth with North Coast title

MAIN DESTROYER: Grafton High opening bowler Sharnay Thwaites ripped through the Kingscliff top-order to guide her side to Victory and claim the North Coast Open Girl's title. Photo: Gary Nichols

CRICKET: A devastating opening spell from Sharnay Thwaites and a masterful batting display by Ashleigh Ensbey sealed victory for Grafton High against Kingscliff High in the final of the North Coast Open Girls cricket today.

As the smoke haze lifted at Lower Fisher Park, Thwaites ripped through the Kingsciff top-order with a matchwinning five-wicket haul.

Thwaites (4 for 8) and Caitlin Chevalley (2 for 5) were the main destroyers while Ashleigh and Mackenna Ensbey chipped in with three wickets to bundle out the opposition for a paltry 63 runs.

In the blink of an eye, and in the space of just nine-overs Grafton had the upper hand.

Ensbey (34 not out), was simply sublime at the top of the order, with her trademark pull-shots and sobering drives through extra-cover.

FOCUSED: Grafton High opening bat Aimee Firth along with captain Ashleigh Ensbey helped steer Grafton to a decisive victory over Kingscliff High to be crowned North Coast Open Girl's champions. Photo Gary Nichols

Up the other end her opening partner Aimee Firth (13) was the glue that held Grafton's innings together with a defiant knock.

It's been close to 14 years since Grafton High has won the North Coast Open Girl's title and for captain Ensbey, it was long over due.

"I think it's been a long time since Grafton came first in the North Coast. I know I've been playing opens for four years and we've never won," Ensbey said after the match.

"The girls really played well today and had a lot of fun. We weren't too sure of the opposition and their strengths.

"I knew two girls through hockey but also heard their best batsman was away in Japan which probably helped our cause."

Ensbey admitted she had no idea of the opposition total as she strolled out to bat and added she was simply focused on the job at hand.

"I wasn't sure of the run chase and really didn't want to know," she said.

"We had plenty of overs to get the runs and I just wanted to concentrate on ticking the scoreboard over and being there at the end.

"I also thought our bowlers did a fantastic job especially Sharnay."

Grafton High now advances to the final 16 in the state.