Naomi McDonald at work for the NSW Bush Breakers at the Australian Country Championships in Toowoomba. Photo: Vicki Kavanagh
Cricket

Grafton girls handed early exit at Country Championships

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jan 2020 4:20 PM
Subscriber only

CRICKET :Clarence River Cricket Association products Naomi McDonald and Amy Riddell were sent packing from the Australian Country Championships in Toowoomba on Friday after falling in the semi-finals.

The pair were electric over the course of the five-day tournament in Queensland with McDonald posting a number of high scores including 61 against Western Australia while Riddell posted a top score of 41 in the semi-final against East Asia Pacific.

Equally as potent with ball in hand, McDonald took three wickets during the tournament with an economy of 7.5 but Riddell was lethal on the attack, taking six wickets at an economy rate of just 4.4.

McDonald’s NSW Bush Breakers couldn't overcome South Australia in their own semi-final, posting 8.94 off the 20 overs before the opposition ran them down with six wickets to spare of 17.3 overs.

The combined overseas side went up against South Australia in the final and came away with their first win in three years at the Country Chapionships, edging their opponents by four wickets with just 1.3 overs to spare.

The pair will now look forward to the next tournament at the start of 2021.

Grafton Daily Examiner

