Grafton girls in top form as AFL kicks off at Ellem Oval

AUSSIE RULES: It will be all hands on deck at Ellem Oval today as the Grafton Tigers junior brigade kick-starts the season with a rare triple header.

On the back of several years of hard work, the Tigers youth girls side is going from strength to strength with a squad of 15 ready to take the field.

The Tigers Under 17 (formerly Under 18s) will be out to defend their 2017 premiership flag, but with a new-look squad Tigers president Wayne Phillips said the pressure was off the young charges.

"A lot of the Under 18s from last year will actually make the step up to senior footy this year which will be exciting to see,” Phillips said. "There is no expectations on these young blokes, it is just about getting out there and kicking the season off in the right way.”

The third match for the day will be in the Under 15s division, which will take a new-look approach to the game due to a lack of numbers across the AFL North Coast competition.

The reduced format will align with the AFL X pre-season competition that was run in Victoria this year.

"I think it will work to just get as many kids on the field as we can,” Phillips said.

"We want to get the kids off the Xbox and out playing the greatest game of all.”

Grafton Tigers alumni Georgia Breward and Lily Doyle will also be in action this weekend as part of the 2018 Youth Girls Northern Academy Series at C.eX International Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

The series will involve teams representing the GWS Giants, Sydney Swans, Gold Coast Suns, and Brisbane Lions and acts as the final hit-out for both AFL NSW/ACT and AFL Queensland which will select their respective Under 18 Youth Girls state teams to participate in the National Championships later this year.

Doyle will be joined by Yamba high-flyer Brianna McFarlane in the Giants line-up while Breward will pull on the red and white of the Swans.

The series kicked off with matches last night, with more matches today and tomorrow.

Both Breward and Doyle have represented NSW/ACT the past two years.