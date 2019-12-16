Grafton girls join North Coast Bulldogs tackle squad
RUGBY LEAGUE : Three of the Clarence Valley’s finest footballers have been selected in the North Coast Bulldogs representative tackle squad for 2020.
Grafton Ghosts leader Elle Bowden-Betts, former Lower Clarence Magpies product Mishika Randall and South Grafton Rebels speedster Shellie Long booked their spot in the preliminary 35-player squad after impressing with a combined Grafton side late last month.
Bowden-Betts was instrumental in a strong season for the Ghosts ladies lague tag last year.
Likewise, was Long, who worked her way into the Country Rugby League New South Wales squad only to miss out on the finals earlier this year.
Thriving in the tackle form of the game, Randall has made herself known to representative squad selectors after receiving a spot in the Bulldogs squad alongside Long in 2019.
Competing for their spot in the final squad, the trio attended squad orientation before training begins early next year.
Looking to challenge the Bulldogs will be the Northern Rivers Titans, who will be led by Magpies under-18 coach Chris Kirkland.
Magpies legend Belinda Martyn will also manage the squad as they look to challenge for the Country Championship title in 2020.
Magpies club president, John Elisaia was pleased for the pair’s selection to lead the Titans ladies.
“All the best to Chris, who we know will make the journey for all those chosen to take part in the championships a fantastic and enjoyable experience for all involved,” Elisaia said.
“It’s a great result for the Magpies to have people from the club involved in both the growth and promotion of the Women’s tackle competition.”
FULL NORTH COAST BULLDOGS SQUAD LIST
1. Holly Auld
2. Kacee Uikelotu
3. Nakita Binge
4. Nicole Pender
5. Lisa Bullivant
6. Jonty Hemmingway
7. Courtney Whitby
8. Nicole Auckram
9. Elle Bowden-Betts
10. Kiara Briggs
11. Chelsea Green
12. Sarah O’Connor
13. Larissa Ward
14. Ellie Johnston
15. Tina McCrae
16. Amarah Lockwood
17. Greta Smith
18. Natalie Watson
19. Teleah Waitoa
20. Sarah Grofos
21. Rachel Devine
22. Naomi George
23. Kaley Barnett
24. Brearna Hoole
25. Taylor Stevens
26. Zoie Shreiweis
27. Mishika Randall
28. Ashlee Downton
29. Shellie Long
30. Brooke Atkins
31. Taylor Kelly-Scholes
32. Fiona Rosten
33. Megan Fealy
34. Breanna Hooke
35. Danielle Buttsworth