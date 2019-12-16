Grafton girls join North Coast Bulldogs tackle squad

Elle Bowden-Betts (third from left back row) Mishika Randall (third from right back row) and Shellie Long (far right front row) have been picked in the North Coast Bulldogs tackle representative squad. Photo: Amy Hodge

RUGBY LEAGUE : Three of the Clarence Valley’s finest footballers have been selected in the North Coast Bulldogs representative tackle squad for 2020.

Grafton Ghosts leader Elle Bowden-Betts, former Lower Clarence Magpies product Mishika Randall and South Grafton Rebels speedster Shellie Long booked their spot in the preliminary 35-player squad after impressing with a combined Grafton side late last month.

Bowden-Betts was instrumental in a strong season for the Ghosts ladies lague tag last year.

Likewise, was Long, who worked her way into the Country Rugby League New South Wales squad only to miss out on the finals earlier this year.

Thriving in the tackle form of the game, Randall has made herself known to representative squad selectors after receiving a spot in the Bulldogs squad alongside Long in 2019.

Competing for their spot in the final squad, the trio attended squad orientation before training begins early next year.

Looking to challenge the Bulldogs will be the Northern Rivers Titans, who will be led by Magpies under-18 coach Chris Kirkland.

Magpies legend Belinda Martyn will also manage the squad as they look to challenge for the Country Championship title in 2020.

Magpies club president, John Elisaia was pleased for the pair’s selection to lead the Titans ladies.

“All the best to Chris, who we know will make the journey for all those chosen to take part in the championships a fantastic and enjoyable experience for all involved,” Elisaia said.

“It’s a great result for the Magpies to have people from the club involved in both the growth and promotion of the Women’s tackle competition.”

FULL NORTH COAST BULLDOGS SQUAD LIST

1. Holly Auld

2. Kacee Uikelotu

3. Nakita Binge

4. Nicole Pender

5. Lisa Bullivant

6. Jonty Hemmingway

7. Courtney Whitby

8. Nicole Auckram

9. Elle Bowden-Betts

10. Kiara Briggs

11. Chelsea Green

12. Sarah O’Connor

13. Larissa Ward

14. Ellie Johnston

15. Tina McCrae

16. Amarah Lockwood

17. Greta Smith

18. Natalie Watson

19. Teleah Waitoa

20. Sarah Grofos

21. Rachel Devine

22. Naomi George

23. Kaley Barnett

24. Brearna Hoole

25. Taylor Stevens

26. Zoie Shreiweis

27. Mishika Randall

28. Ashlee Downton

29. Shellie Long

30. Brooke Atkins

31. Taylor Kelly-Scholes

32. Fiona Rosten

33. Megan Fealy

34. Breanna Hooke

35. Danielle Buttsworth