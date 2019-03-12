Grafton girls out to assert pitch dominance in decider

McAuley wCatholic College will face off against Grafton High in the DEX Shield open girls decider.

OPEN GIRLS: Grafton High School has been the dominant force of girls' cricket on the North Coast and the school side will get a chance to prove it at McKittrick Park.

Grafton High will take on McAuley Catholic College in The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s grand final.

McAuley were promoted to the big dance after South Grafton High were forced to pull out of the clash, and they are ready to take it to the Grafton High behemoths.

Consummate athlete Lyteeka Currie, who had not picked up a cricket bat before the tournament, will lead the McAuley side into battle today.

She will be well supported by a side that has come along in leaps and bounds since their first clash almost a month ago.

While Grafton High will have the edge over the McAuley side after putting them to the sword in the opening round, McAuley showed enough fight in their second clash against South Grafton High School to suggest they will pose a challenge in the grand final.

Bellajayne Jennings led the way with the bat in their clash against South Grafton High, and she will need a few others to go with her if to post a competitive total against a strong Grafton High bowling attack.

Grafton High captain Tianna McGarvie has been the standout player of The Daily Examiner Shield Open Girls' tournament and she will look to cap off the series with grand final glory.

McGarvie has averaged 35 with the bat for the tournament and has formed formidable partnerships with all-rounder Caitlin Chevalley in both of the side's regular round clashes.

The captain will lead from the front again in the grand final, and it will just be about how Currie's troops can stifle her scoring abilities.

Currie may take the duty on herself after finishing with the impressive figures of 2-2 against South Services last game, but she also has the accuracy of opening seamer Laura Hall at her disposal.

McAuley will need to be at their best if they are going to topple the giants of girls cricket, but if the excitement in the side is anything to go by, there will be no worries of them missing out on the occasion.

The grand finals will be held at McKittrick Park tonight. Opens Girls at 4.30pm, followed by the Open Boys at 6.30pm. Presentations will be made after each game. There will be a full canteen operating at the ground.

DEX SHIELD STATS

LEADING RUN SCORERS

Open Boys

H Ensbey (Grafton HS)46

D Lucas (Grafton HS)44

J Imeson (McAuley CC)42

Open Girls

T McGarvie (Grafton HS)35

C Chevalley (Grafton HS)24

J Creighton (South Grafton HS)21

LEADING WICKET TAKERS

Open Boys

D Lucas (Grafton HS)3

J Imeson (McAuley CC)3

C Lewis (McAuley CC)3

Open Girls

S Thwaites (Grafton HS)4

H Blundell (South Grafton HS)4

J Creighton (South Grafton HS)3